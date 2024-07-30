Master Components Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting Master Components Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 17-Aug-2024 to 27-Aug-2024 for the purpose of 25th Annual General Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024 Master Components Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 27, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results along with copy of scrutinizers report together with copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/08/2024