Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹131.99
Prev. Close₹131.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.98
Day's High₹131.99
Day's Low₹124.51
52 Week's High₹166
52 Week's Low₹92.85
Book Value₹64.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)119.6
P/E140.91
EPS0.93
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.5
9.5
9.5
9.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.65
49.38
49.19
48.45
Net Worth
60.15
58.88
58.69
57.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
62.88
60.84
65.35
72.18
yoy growth (%)
3.35
-6.89
-9.46
24.06
Raw materials
-31.98
-30.24
-33.17
-35.3
As % of sales
50.86
49.7
50.76
48.91
Employee costs
-12.85
-12.59
-10.41
-9.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0.08
5.01
8.7
Depreciation
-2.69
-2.78
-2.53
-2.45
Tax paid
0.01
0.71
-0.93
-1.51
Working capital
-0.18
9.44
4.91
7.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.35
-6.89
-9.46
24.06
Op profit growth
-9.28
-47.48
-36.92
43.8
EBIT growth
-23.92
-81.97
-39.53
34.69
Net profit growth
-85.06
-80.14
-43.28
58.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
79.93
62.89
60.85
52.98
65.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
79.93
62.89
60.85
52.98
65.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.02
0.03
1.18
1.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,519.25
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,556.45
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
246.85
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,602
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
461.6
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Velji L Shah
Executive Director
Haresh V Shah
Independent Director
Jagruti Mayurbhai Sanghavi
Independent Director
Viraj Devang Vora
Executive Director
Priyaj Haresh Shah
Independent Director
Kinnari Sunny Charla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swagata Indulkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tokyo Plast International Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Nov.92, Tokyo Plast International Ltd (TPIL) commenced business in Mar.94. It was promoted by Malshi L Shah. In Aug.94, TPIL came out with a Rs 3.8-cr public issue to part-finance the expansion project at Daman, for the manufacture of thermoware and other household items. The project started commercial production from 1 Apr.95. The Company manufactures Plastic Thermo Food Containers and Coolers under the brand name Tokyo. It has 2 manufacturing plants at Kandla and Daman. The Kandla Plant specializes in Insulated Water Jugs, Cooler boxes and Ice Chest and the Daman Plant specializes in Insulated Casseroles and Food Warmers.During 1997-98, the company introduced Spectrum water jugs and Colombus insullated flasks which was an instant hit in the export markets.The Company commissioned the commercial production of an additional plant at Kandla, Special Economic Zone in April, 2007. Resulting to which, it more than doubled the capacity with this new plant. It introduced Eskimo 36 Qts and Pinnacle Wooden as new products in 2008.
Read More
The Tokyo Plast International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹125.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tokyo Plast International Ltd is ₹119.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tokyo Plast International Ltd is 140.91 and 2.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tokyo Plast International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tokyo Plast International Ltd is ₹92.85 and ₹166 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tokyo Plast International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.35%, 3 Years at 5.40%, 1 Year at 12.77%, 6 Month at 4.42%, 3 Month at 5.32% and 1 Month at 2.30%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.