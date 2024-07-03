iifl-logo-icon 1
Tokyo Plast International Ltd Share Price

125.89
(-3.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open131.99
  • Day's High131.99
  • 52 Wk High166
  • Prev. Close131.04
  • Day's Low124.51
  • 52 Wk Low 92.85
  • Turnover (lac)11.98
  • P/E140.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.12
  • EPS0.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)119.6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tokyo Plast International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

131.99

Prev. Close

131.04

Turnover(Lac.)

11.98

Day's High

131.99

Day's Low

124.51

52 Week's High

166

52 Week's Low

92.85

Book Value

64.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

119.6

P/E

140.91

EPS

0.93

Divi. Yield

0

Tokyo Plast International Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Tokyo Plast International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tokyo Plast International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tokyo Plast International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.5

9.5

9.5

9.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.65

49.38

49.19

48.45

Net Worth

60.15

58.88

58.69

57.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

62.88

60.84

65.35

72.18

yoy growth (%)

3.35

-6.89

-9.46

24.06

Raw materials

-31.98

-30.24

-33.17

-35.3

As % of sales

50.86

49.7

50.76

48.91

Employee costs

-12.85

-12.59

-10.41

-9.81

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.1

0.08

5.01

8.7

Depreciation

-2.69

-2.78

-2.53

-2.45

Tax paid

0.01

0.71

-0.93

-1.51

Working capital

-0.18

9.44

4.91

7.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.35

-6.89

-9.46

24.06

Op profit growth

-9.28

-47.48

-36.92

43.8

EBIT growth

-23.92

-81.97

-39.53

34.69

Net profit growth

-85.06

-80.14

-43.28

58.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

79.93

62.89

60.85

52.98

65.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

79.93

62.89

60.85

52.98

65.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.02

0.03

1.18

1.53

Tokyo Plast International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,519.25

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,556.45

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

246.85

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,602

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

461.6

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tokyo Plast International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Velji L Shah

Executive Director

Haresh V Shah

Independent Director

Jagruti Mayurbhai Sanghavi

Independent Director

Viraj Devang Vora

Executive Director

Priyaj Haresh Shah

Independent Director

Kinnari Sunny Charla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swagata Indulkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tokyo Plast International Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Nov.92, Tokyo Plast International Ltd (TPIL) commenced business in Mar.94. It was promoted by Malshi L Shah. In Aug.94, TPIL came out with a Rs 3.8-cr public issue to part-finance the expansion project at Daman, for the manufacture of thermoware and other household items. The project started commercial production from 1 Apr.95. The Company manufactures Plastic Thermo Food Containers and Coolers under the brand name Tokyo. It has 2 manufacturing plants at Kandla and Daman. The Kandla Plant specializes in Insulated Water Jugs, Cooler boxes and Ice Chest and the Daman Plant specializes in Insulated Casseroles and Food Warmers.During 1997-98, the company introduced Spectrum water jugs and Colombus insullated flasks which was an instant hit in the export markets.The Company commissioned the commercial production of an additional plant at Kandla, Special Economic Zone in April, 2007. Resulting to which, it more than doubled the capacity with this new plant. It introduced Eskimo 36 Qts and Pinnacle Wooden as new products in 2008.
Company FAQs

What is the Tokyo Plast International Ltd share price today?

The Tokyo Plast International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹125.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tokyo Plast International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tokyo Plast International Ltd is ₹119.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tokyo Plast International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tokyo Plast International Ltd is 140.91 and 2.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tokyo Plast International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tokyo Plast International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tokyo Plast International Ltd is ₹92.85 and ₹166 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tokyo Plast International Ltd?

Tokyo Plast International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.35%, 3 Years at 5.40%, 1 Year at 12.77%, 6 Month at 4.42%, 3 Month at 5.32% and 1 Month at 2.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tokyo Plast International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tokyo Plast International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.29 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 35.70 %

