|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.35
-6.89
-9.46
24.06
Op profit growth
-6.94
-48.4
-38.46
49.89
EBIT growth
-16.88
-83.35
-41.18
40.77
Net profit growth
-83
-82.31
-45.61
70.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.65
6.28
11.34
16.68
EBIT margin
1.4
1.75
9.8
15.08
Net profit margin
0.19
1.16
6.15
10.23
RoCE
1.23
1.47
8.68
15.97
RoNW
0.05
0.3
1.71
3.48
RoA
0.04
0.24
1.36
2.71
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.13
0.75
4.23
7.78
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.5
Cash EPS
-2.7
-2.18
1.55
5.19
Book value per share
60.45
59.82
63.42
59.66
Valuation ratios
P/E
538.46
78.66
18.94
14.64
P/CEPS
-25.87
-27.03
51.39
21.92
P/B
1.15
0.98
1.26
1.9
EV/EBIDTA
22.73
16.79
10.02
9.22
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
6.42
Tax payout
15.31
-8,167.12
-18.9
-17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
111.57
113.82
113.65
77.28
Inventory days
116.04
80.43
30.55
31.17
Creditor days
-22.97
-26.27
-36
-34.56
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.13
-0.99
-4.41
-5.48
Net debt / equity
0.25
0.15
0.22
0.26
Net debt / op. profit
4.16
2.25
1.82
1.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.86
-49.7
-50.76
-48.91
Employee costs
-20.44
-20.69
-15.93
-13.59
Other costs
-23.03
-23.32
-21.95
-20.8
