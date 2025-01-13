Tokyo Plast International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.5
9.5
9.5
9.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.65
49.38
49.19
48.45
Net Worth
60.15
58.88
58.69
57.95
Minority Interest
Debt
19.29
14.61
18.85
15.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.31
Total Liabilities
79.44
73.49
77.54
74.23
Fixed Assets
44.71
20.45
21.99
18.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.02
0.11
0.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.15
1.25
1.67
2.2
Networking Capital
32.14
50.94
53.03
52.02
Inventories
16.11
19.34
23.44
19.15
Inventory Days
111.14
Sundry Debtors
16.13
13.17
16.6
21.44
Debtor Days
124.43
Other Current Assets
13.03
30.59
23.96
24.69
Sundry Creditors
-2.62
-3.24
-3.16
-4.37
Creditor Days
25.36
Other Current Liabilities
-10.51
-8.92
-7.81
-8.89
Cash
1.43
0.84
0.73
1.08
Total Assets
79.44
73.5
77.53
74.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.