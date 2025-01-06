Tokyo Plast International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.1
0.08
5.01
8.7
Depreciation
-2.69
-2.78
-2.53
-2.45
Tax paid
0.01
0.71
-0.93
-1.51
Working capital
-0.18
9.44
4.91
7.94
Other operating items
Operating
-2.75
7.46
6.44
12.67
Capital expenditure
5.48
4.01
1.63
1.76
Free cash flow
2.72
11.47
8.07
14.43
Equity raised
96.17
97.86
93.94
80.5
Investing
0
-1.12
0.09
0
Financing
3.5
-1.81
-1.1
-1.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.47
Net in cash
102.39
106.4
101.01
94.31
