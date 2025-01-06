iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tokyo Plast International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

125.89
(-3.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tokyo Plast International Ltd

Tokyo Plast Intl FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.1

0.08

5.01

8.7

Depreciation

-2.69

-2.78

-2.53

-2.45

Tax paid

0.01

0.71

-0.93

-1.51

Working capital

-0.18

9.44

4.91

7.94

Other operating items

Operating

-2.75

7.46

6.44

12.67

Capital expenditure

5.48

4.01

1.63

1.76

Free cash flow

2.72

11.47

8.07

14.43

Equity raised

96.17

97.86

93.94

80.5

Investing

0

-1.12

0.09

0

Financing

3.5

-1.81

-1.1

-1.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.47

Net in cash

102.39

106.4

101.01

94.31

Tokyo Plast Intl : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tokyo Plast International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.