|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
62.88
60.84
65.35
72.18
yoy growth (%)
3.35
-6.89
-9.46
24.06
Raw materials
-31.98
-30.24
-33.17
-35.3
As % of sales
50.86
49.7
50.76
48.91
Employee costs
-12.85
-12.59
-10.41
-9.81
As % of sales
20.44
20.69
15.93
13.59
Other costs
-14.48
-14.09
-14.28
-15.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.03
23.15
21.86
21.08
Operating profit
3.55
3.92
7.46
11.84
OPM
5.65
6.44
11.42
16.4
Depreciation
-2.69
-2.78
-2.53
-2.45
Interest expense
-0.78
-1.07
-1.45
-1.98
Other income
0.01
0.02
1.53
1.3
Profit before tax
0.1
0.08
5.01
8.7
Taxes
0.01
0.71
-0.93
-1.51
Tax rate
15.29
800.27
-18.68
-17.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.12
0.8
4.07
7.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.12
0.8
4.07
7.18
yoy growth (%)
-85.06
-80.14
-43.28
58.71
NPM
0.19
1.33
6.23
9.96
