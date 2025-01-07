iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tokyo Plast International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

126.04
(0.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tokyo Plast International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

62.88

60.84

65.35

72.18

yoy growth (%)

3.35

-6.89

-9.46

24.06

Raw materials

-31.98

-30.24

-33.17

-35.3

As % of sales

50.86

49.7

50.76

48.91

Employee costs

-12.85

-12.59

-10.41

-9.81

As % of sales

20.44

20.69

15.93

13.59

Other costs

-14.48

-14.09

-14.28

-15.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.03

23.15

21.86

21.08

Operating profit

3.55

3.92

7.46

11.84

OPM

5.65

6.44

11.42

16.4

Depreciation

-2.69

-2.78

-2.53

-2.45

Interest expense

-0.78

-1.07

-1.45

-1.98

Other income

0.01

0.02

1.53

1.3

Profit before tax

0.1

0.08

5.01

8.7

Taxes

0.01

0.71

-0.93

-1.51

Tax rate

15.29

800.27

-18.68

-17.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.12

0.8

4.07

7.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.12

0.8

4.07

7.18

yoy growth (%)

-85.06

-80.14

-43.28

58.71

NPM

0.19

1.33

6.23

9.96

Tokyo Plast Intl : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tokyo Plast International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.