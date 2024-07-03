iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tokyo Plast International Ltd Quarterly Results

126.04
(0.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021

Gross Sales

16.49

23.21

16.16

20.83

25.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16.49

23.21

16.16

20.83

25.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

-0.01

0

Total Income

16.49

23.21

16.16

20.83

25.12

Total Expenditure

16.27

21.72

15.02

20.92

23.24

PBIDT

0.22

1.49

1.14

-0.1

1.89

Interest

0.33

0.37

0.31

0.3

0.52

PBDT

-0.1

1.12

0.83

-0.39

1.37

Depreciation

0.8

0.7

0.77

0.76

0.7

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.01

-0.01

-0.23

0.23

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.09

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.9

0.4

0.07

-0.83

0.44

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.9

0.4

0.07

-0.83

0.44

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.9

0.4

0.07

-0.83

0.44

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.95

0.42

0.08

-0.87

0.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.5

9.5

9.5

9.5

9.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.33

6.41

7.05

-0.48

7.52

PBDTM(%)

-0.6

4.82

5.13

-1.87

5.45

PATM(%)

-5.45

1.72

0.43

-3.98

1.75

Tokyo Plast Intl: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tokyo Plast International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.