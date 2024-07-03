Tokyo Plast International Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
Gross Sales
16.49
23.21
16.16
20.83
25.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16.49
23.21
16.16
20.83
25.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
-0.01
0
Total Income
16.49
23.21
16.16
20.83
25.12
Total Expenditure
16.27
21.72
15.02
20.92
23.24
PBIDT
0.22
1.49
1.14
-0.1
1.89
Interest
0.33
0.37
0.31
0.3
0.52
PBDT
-0.1
1.12
0.83
-0.39
1.37
Depreciation
0.8
0.7
0.77
0.76
0.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.01
-0.01
-0.23
0.23
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.09
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.9
0.4
0.07
-0.83
0.44
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.9
0.4
0.07
-0.83
0.44
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.9
0.4
0.07
-0.83
0.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.95
0.42
0.08
-0.87
0.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.5
9.5
9.5
9.5
9.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.33
6.41
7.05
-0.48
7.52
PBDTM(%)
-0.6
4.82
5.13
-1.87
5.45
PATM(%)
-5.45
1.72
0.43
-3.98
1.75
No Record Found
