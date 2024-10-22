Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

TOKYO PLAST INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting dated 22nd October 2024 for approval of unaudited quarterly Financial results for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

TOKYO PLAST INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting dated 2nd September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 2nd September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

TOKYO PLAST INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 8th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

TOKYO PLAST INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting dated 28.05.2024 for approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of the BM dated 28.05.2024 for quarterly and yearly results March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 7 May 2024

1. With reference to subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that at the meeting of Board of directors of Tokyo Plast International Limited held on Tuesday 7th May, 2024 at 2.00 PM at 401-B, 4th Floor, Gala Quest, Paranje B Scheme Road, Near Mahila Sangh School, Vile Parle (East), Mumbai - 400 057 Mrs. Swagata Vinayak Indulkar (Membership No. 61103), Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India has been appointed as Company Secretary/Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 7th May, 2024 as per Annexure-I and pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 6(1) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 07th March, 2024 Under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024