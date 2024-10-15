AGM 30/09/2024 Minutes of 31st Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024) Proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Tokyo last International Limited held as on 30th September 2024 at 11:00 AM Scrutinizer report for the 31st Annual General meeting of Tokyo Plast International Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024)