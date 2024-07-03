Tokyo Plast International Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Nov.92, Tokyo Plast International Ltd (TPIL) commenced business in Mar.94. It was promoted by Malshi L Shah. In Aug.94, TPIL came out with a Rs 3.8-cr public issue to part-finance the expansion project at Daman, for the manufacture of thermoware and other household items. The project started commercial production from 1 Apr.95. The Company manufactures Plastic Thermo Food Containers and Coolers under the brand name Tokyo. It has 2 manufacturing plants at Kandla and Daman. The Kandla Plant specializes in Insulated Water Jugs, Cooler boxes and Ice Chest and the Daman Plant specializes in Insulated Casseroles and Food Warmers.During 1997-98, the company introduced Spectrum water jugs and Colombus insullated flasks which was an instant hit in the export markets.The Company commissioned the commercial production of an additional plant at Kandla, Special Economic Zone in April, 2007. Resulting to which, it more than doubled the capacity with this new plant. It introduced Eskimo 36 Qts and Pinnacle Wooden as new products in 2008.