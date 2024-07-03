Summary

AVSL Industries Limited was incorporated as M/s Udhav Fashion Apparels Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 08, 2003 in New Delhi. Subsequently, the Company name Was changed to AVSL Industries Private Limited dated October 07, 2008. Later, Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to AVSL Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 24, 2016.The Company is a leading manufacturer of PVC Compound, PVC Filler and PVC Tape etc. mainly used in the Power Cable Industry. The Company is engaged in manufacturing PVC Compound, HDPE/LDPE Compound, PVC Filler, and HDPE/LDPE Tape etc. & trading of Agro based commodities such as Rice, Wheat Flour, Pulses, Spices, Food Grains and Dry Fruits.The Company was taken over by Mr. Sanjay Bansal in year 2008 from erstwhile promoters and changed its name to AVSL Industries Private Limited. It commenced operations of manufacturing of PVC products in 2009 from its Narela, Delhi plant and in 2015 it also took on lease on more plant for manufacturing of PVC products at Halol, Gujarat. In both of these plants, the Company is manufacturing PVC Compound, HDPE/LDPE Compound, PVC Filler, and HDPE/LDPE Tape etc. These products are raw material for HT/ LT Power Cables, Telecom Cables and PVC Pipes and Fittings. Apart from this, it also started Export and Import of Agro based commodities such as Rice, Wheat Flour, Pulses, Spices, Food Grains and Dry Fruits in 2015 from the office at

