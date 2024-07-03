SectorPlastic products
Open₹151
Prev. Close₹150.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.51
Day's High₹151
Day's Low₹151
52 Week's High₹202.85
52 Week's Low₹142.3
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)80.5
P/E32.75
EPS4.61
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.33
5.33
5.33
5.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.97
27.73
27.22
21.33
Net Worth
35.3
33.06
32.55
26.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
82.04
81.9
101.92
78.39
yoy growth (%)
0.16
-19.63
30.01
17.15
Raw materials
-64.01
-63.81
-89
-71.26
As % of sales
78.02
77.9
87.32
90.91
Employee costs
-2.59
-2.5
-0.88
-0.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.97
5.92
3.35
1.2
Depreciation
-1.34
-0.8
-0.29
-0.26
Tax paid
-2.12
-1.71
-1.02
-0.42
Working capital
4.77
-3.09
3.55
7.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.16
-19.63
30.01
17.15
Op profit growth
18.62
79.07
1,144.42
-132.22
EBIT growth
30.24
52.2
122.88
196.03
Net profit growth
39.09
80.25
224.55
277.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
101.92
78.39
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
101.92
78.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
1.36
2.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Bansal
Executive Director
Priti Bansal
Non Executive Director
Ashish Garg
Independent Director
Dhirendra Sangal
Independent Director
Sugreev Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by AVSL Industries Ltd
Summary
AVSL Industries Limited was incorporated as M/s Udhav Fashion Apparels Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 08, 2003 in New Delhi. Subsequently, the Company name Was changed to AVSL Industries Private Limited dated October 07, 2008. Later, Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to AVSL Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 24, 2016.The Company is a leading manufacturer of PVC Compound, PVC Filler and PVC Tape etc. mainly used in the Power Cable Industry. The Company is engaged in manufacturing PVC Compound, HDPE/LDPE Compound, PVC Filler, and HDPE/LDPE Tape etc. & trading of Agro based commodities such as Rice, Wheat Flour, Pulses, Spices, Food Grains and Dry Fruits.The Company was taken over by Mr. Sanjay Bansal in year 2008 from erstwhile promoters and changed its name to AVSL Industries Private Limited. It commenced operations of manufacturing of PVC products in 2009 from its Narela, Delhi plant and in 2015 it also took on lease on more plant for manufacturing of PVC products at Halol, Gujarat. In both of these plants, the Company is manufacturing PVC Compound, HDPE/LDPE Compound, PVC Filler, and HDPE/LDPE Tape etc. These products are raw material for HT/ LT Power Cables, Telecom Cables and PVC Pipes and Fittings. Apart from this, it also started Export and Import of Agro based commodities such as Rice, Wheat Flour, Pulses, Spices, Food Grains and Dry Fruits in 2015 from the office at
Read More
The AVSL Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹151 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AVSL Industries Ltd is ₹80.50 Cr. as of 17 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of AVSL Industries Ltd is 32.75 and 2.28 as of 17 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AVSL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AVSL Industries Ltd is ₹142.3 and ₹202.85 as of 17 Dec ‘24
AVSL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.96%, 3 Years at 62.25%, 1 Year at 3.64%, 6 Month at -9.55%, 3 Month at -18.66% and 1 Month at -14.24%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.