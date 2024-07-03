iifl-logo-icon 1
AVSL Industries Ltd Share Price

151
(0.17%)
Dec 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open151
  • Day's High151
  • 52 Wk High202.85
  • Prev. Close150.75
  • Day's Low151
  • 52 Wk Low 142.3
  • Turnover (lac)1.51
  • P/E32.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)80.5
  • Div. Yield0
AVSL Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

151

Prev. Close

150.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1.51

Day's High

151

Day's Low

151

52 Week's High

202.85

52 Week's Low

142.3

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

80.5

P/E

32.75

EPS

4.61

Divi. Yield

0

AVSL Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

AVSL Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

AVSL Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:56 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.87%

Non-Promoter- 28.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

AVSL Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.33

5.33

5.33

5.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.97

27.73

27.22

21.33

Net Worth

35.3

33.06

32.55

26.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

82.04

81.9

101.92

78.39

yoy growth (%)

0.16

-19.63

30.01

17.15

Raw materials

-64.01

-63.81

-89

-71.26

As % of sales

78.02

77.9

87.32

90.91

Employee costs

-2.59

-2.5

-0.88

-0.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.97

5.92

3.35

1.2

Depreciation

-1.34

-0.8

-0.29

-0.26

Tax paid

-2.12

-1.71

-1.02

-0.42

Working capital

4.77

-3.09

3.55

7.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.16

-19.63

30.01

17.15

Op profit growth

18.62

79.07

1,144.42

-132.22

EBIT growth

30.24

52.2

122.88

196.03

Net profit growth

39.09

80.25

224.55

277.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

101.92

78.39

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

101.92

78.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

1.36

2.02

AVSL Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AVSL Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Bansal

Executive Director

Priti Bansal

Non Executive Director

Ashish Garg

Independent Director

Dhirendra Sangal

Independent Director

Sugreev Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AVSL Industries Ltd

Summary

AVSL Industries Limited was incorporated as M/s Udhav Fashion Apparels Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 08, 2003 in New Delhi. Subsequently, the Company name Was changed to AVSL Industries Private Limited dated October 07, 2008. Later, Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to AVSL Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 24, 2016.The Company is a leading manufacturer of PVC Compound, PVC Filler and PVC Tape etc. mainly used in the Power Cable Industry. The Company is engaged in manufacturing PVC Compound, HDPE/LDPE Compound, PVC Filler, and HDPE/LDPE Tape etc. & trading of Agro based commodities such as Rice, Wheat Flour, Pulses, Spices, Food Grains and Dry Fruits.The Company was taken over by Mr. Sanjay Bansal in year 2008 from erstwhile promoters and changed its name to AVSL Industries Private Limited. It commenced operations of manufacturing of PVC products in 2009 from its Narela, Delhi plant and in 2015 it also took on lease on more plant for manufacturing of PVC products at Halol, Gujarat. In both of these plants, the Company is manufacturing PVC Compound, HDPE/LDPE Compound, PVC Filler, and HDPE/LDPE Tape etc. These products are raw material for HT/ LT Power Cables, Telecom Cables and PVC Pipes and Fittings. Apart from this, it also started Export and Import of Agro based commodities such as Rice, Wheat Flour, Pulses, Spices, Food Grains and Dry Fruits in 2015 from the office at
Company FAQs

What is the AVSL Industries Ltd share price today?

The AVSL Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹151 today.

What is the Market Cap of AVSL Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AVSL Industries Ltd is ₹80.50 Cr. as of 17 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of AVSL Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AVSL Industries Ltd is 32.75 and 2.28 as of 17 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AVSL Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AVSL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AVSL Industries Ltd is ₹142.3 and ₹202.85 as of 17 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of AVSL Industries Ltd?

AVSL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.96%, 3 Years at 62.25%, 1 Year at 3.64%, 6 Month at -9.55%, 3 Month at -18.66% and 1 Month at -14.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AVSL Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AVSL Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.12 %

