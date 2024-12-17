INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of

AVSL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of AVSL INDUSTRIES LIMITED (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in the conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the State of Affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and profit and total comprehensive income, Cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of others information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report but does not include the financial statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee than the audit conducted in accordance with the SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatement can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we enclose in the "Annexure A" hereto a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable to the Company.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report to the extent applicable that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of said books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 ;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with schedule V in terms of requisite approvals obtained as mandate therein and is not in excess of the limit.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 which would materially impact its financial position.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at 31st March 2024.

(iii) As at 31st March 2024, there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause(i) and (ii) of Rule 11( e) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

For and on behalf of

Gupta Jalan & Associates

Chartered Accountants

sd/-

CA Ram Niwas Jalan

(Partner)

M.No.- 082389

Place: Delhi

30th Day of May 2024

UDIN : 24082389BKEJVG3848

ANNEXURE "A "TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given to us by the management of the company and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the company during the course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we further report that:

1. In respect of the fixed assets:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has maintained proper records of property, plant & equipment and Capital Work-in-Progress showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment and Capital Work-in-Progress.

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) As explained to us, the property, plant & equipment and Capital work-in-progress have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. To the best of our knowledge no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification or have been reported to us.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of the inventories:

a) The inventories have been physical verified by the management of the Company during the year at a reasonable interval. In our opinion, the frequency of variation, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The variation in quarterly statements filed with such banks or financial institution with books of accounts has been suitably explained in note no. 12 of Financial Statements annexed with this report.

3. Investments/Guarantee/Security/Loans/Advances Granted:

According to information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted or provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans to any Company, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or Other Parties hence other matters related thereto referred to in clause iii of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not either directly or indirectly, granted any loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

6. The Company is maintaining proper cost records as specified in section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. In respect of Statutory dues: -

a) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, in our opinion the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues T.D.S., GST, Employee Provident Fund, ESIC and other material statutory dues applicable to it. There has been no outstanding as at 31st March 2024 of undisputed liabilities outstanding for more than six months.

b) According to the information and explanations furnished to us and so far as appears from our examination of books of account, there were no statutory dues outstanding as at 31st March 2024 which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and so far as appears from our examination of books of account and other records as applicable, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

9. In respect of Loans & Other Borrowings:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has repaid the principal amount and made payment of interest on loans or borrowings taken by it from banks.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us so far as appears from our examination of relevant records, we are of the opinion that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has applied the term loans during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the audit procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company for the year, we are of the opinion that funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds during the year from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, if any and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised any loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, if any and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. In respect of moneys raised by issue of securities:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. In respect of Frauds and Whistle Blower Complaints:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported to us during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in form AOC- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company during the course of audit of the financial statement for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the order is not applicable during the year.

C) As per section 177 of the Act, the Company established vigil mechanism. Hence there are no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year.

12. The company is not a Nidhi Company; therefore, the provisions of Nidhi companies are not applicable on the company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with the provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013 where applicable for the related party transactions and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the notes of the financial statements in accordance with the applicable Accounting Standards.

14. In respect of Internal Audit:

a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have held discussions with the internal auditor of the Company for the year under audit and considered their opinion in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. In respect of Registration under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934/CIC-

a) As the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934), clause (xvi)(a) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and clause (xvi)(b) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it.

c) As the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, clause (xvi)(c) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of its group, clause (xvi)(c) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. However, the Company has made the contributions during the year. The provisions of paragraph (xx)(a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

21. The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For and on behalf of Gupta Jalan & Associates Chartered Accountants sd/- CA Ram Niwas Jalan Place: Delhi (Partner) 30th Day of May 2024 M.No.- 082389 UDIN : 24082389BKEJVG3848

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AVSL INDUSTRIES LIMITED (the Company) as on 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance note on Audit of Internal financial controls over financial reporting ("the Guidance Note") and the standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and the best of our information and according the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were commensurate with the nature of the business of the Company and operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting issued by ICAI.

For and on behalf of

Gupta Jalan & Associates

Chartered Accountants

sd/-

CA Ram Niwas Jalan

(Partner)

M.No.- 082389

Place: Delhi

30th Day of May 2024

UDIN : 24082389BKEJVG3848.