AVSL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

151
(0.17%)
Dec 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

AVSL Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.97

5.92

3.35

1.2

Depreciation

-1.34

-0.8

-0.29

-0.26

Tax paid

-2.12

-1.71

-1.02

-0.42

Working capital

4.77

-3.09

3.55

7.21

Other operating items

Operating

9.28

0.31

5.58

7.72

Capital expenditure

3.79

16.11

0.35

1.83

Free cash flow

13.07

16.42

5.93

9.55

Equity raised

30.95

20.27

13.32

9.58

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

25.07

15.13

11.51

11.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

69.1

51.82

30.77

30.93

