AVSL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.97
5.92
3.35
1.2
Depreciation
-1.34
-0.8
-0.29
-0.26
Tax paid
-2.12
-1.71
-1.02
-0.42
Working capital
4.77
-3.09
3.55
7.21
Other operating items
Operating
9.28
0.31
5.58
7.72
Capital expenditure
3.79
16.11
0.35
1.83
Free cash flow
13.07
16.42
5.93
9.55
Equity raised
30.95
20.27
13.32
9.58
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
25.07
15.13
11.51
11.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
69.1
51.82
30.77
30.93
No Record Found
