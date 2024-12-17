Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
82.04
81.9
101.92
78.39
yoy growth (%)
0.16
-19.63
30.01
17.15
Raw materials
-64.01
-63.81
-89
-71.26
As % of sales
78.02
77.9
87.32
90.91
Employee costs
-2.59
-2.5
-0.88
-0.65
As % of sales
3.16
3.05
0.86
0.83
Other costs
-8.04
-9.35
-8.54
-6.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.8
11.42
8.38
7.89
Operating profit
7.39
6.23
3.47
0.27
OPM
9
7.6
3.41
0.35
Depreciation
-1.34
-0.8
-0.29
-0.26
Interest expense
-1.01
-0.97
-1.17
-0.83
Other income
2.94
1.47
1.35
2.02
Profit before tax
7.97
5.92
3.35
1.2
Taxes
-2.12
-1.71
-1.02
-0.42
Tax rate
-26.59
-29.01
-30.52
-35.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.85
4.2
2.33
0.77
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.05
Net profit
5.85
4.2
2.33
0.71
yoy growth (%)
39.09
80.25
224.55
277.01
NPM
7.13
5.13
2.29
0.91
