AVSL Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

151
(0.17%)
Dec 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR AVSL Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

82.04

81.9

101.92

78.39

yoy growth (%)

0.16

-19.63

30.01

17.15

Raw materials

-64.01

-63.81

-89

-71.26

As % of sales

78.02

77.9

87.32

90.91

Employee costs

-2.59

-2.5

-0.88

-0.65

As % of sales

3.16

3.05

0.86

0.83

Other costs

-8.04

-9.35

-8.54

-6.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.8

11.42

8.38

7.89

Operating profit

7.39

6.23

3.47

0.27

OPM

9

7.6

3.41

0.35

Depreciation

-1.34

-0.8

-0.29

-0.26

Interest expense

-1.01

-0.97

-1.17

-0.83

Other income

2.94

1.47

1.35

2.02

Profit before tax

7.97

5.92

3.35

1.2

Taxes

-2.12

-1.71

-1.02

-0.42

Tax rate

-26.59

-29.01

-30.52

-35.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.85

4.2

2.33

0.77

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.05

Net profit

5.85

4.2

2.33

0.71

yoy growth (%)

39.09

80.25

224.55

277.01

NPM

7.13

5.13

2.29

0.91

AVSL Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR AVSL Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

