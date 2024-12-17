AVSL Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.33
5.33
5.33
5.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.97
27.73
27.22
21.33
Net Worth
35.3
33.06
32.55
26.66
Minority Interest
Debt
35.35
34.37
23.29
20.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
70.65
67.43
55.84
47.01
Fixed Assets
30.68
28.64
25.72
21.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.11
0.03
0.06
Networking Capital
39.16
38.61
29.51
24.39
Inventories
18.1
17.74
15.99
10.41
Inventory Days
46.31
Sundry Debtors
37.54
24.99
27.11
28.59
Debtor Days
127.18
Other Current Assets
3.84
4.88
6.11
5.74
Sundry Creditors
-14.61
-5.8
-15.56
-15.41
Creditor Days
68.55
Other Current Liabilities
-5.71
-3.2
-4.14
-4.94
Cash
0.64
0.08
0.58
0.67
Total Assets
70.64
67.44
55.84
47.01
