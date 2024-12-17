iifl-logo-icon 1
AVSL Industries Ltd Key Ratios

151
(0.17%)
Dec 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.01

Op profit growth

1,114.68

EBIT growth

118.79

Net profit growth

212.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.33

0.35

EBIT margin

4.36

2.59

Net profit margin

2.2

0.91

RoCE

17.33

RoNW

4.28

RoA

2.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.22

1.35

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

3.66

0.85

Book value per share

26.72

22.49

Valuation ratios

P/E

24.81

P/CEPS

39.27

P/B

1.48

EV/EBIDTA

12.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-31.29

-35.28

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

126.9

Inventory days

14.98

Creditor days

-75.79

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.78

-2.43

Net debt / equity

0.79

0.91

Net debt / op. profit

3.31

39.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-87.32

-90.91

Employee costs

-0.86

-0.83

Other costs

-8.46

-7.89

