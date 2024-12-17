Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.01
Op profit growth
1,114.68
EBIT growth
118.79
Net profit growth
212.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.33
0.35
EBIT margin
4.36
2.59
Net profit margin
2.2
0.91
RoCE
17.33
RoNW
4.28
RoA
2.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.22
1.35
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
3.66
0.85
Book value per share
26.72
22.49
Valuation ratios
P/E
24.81
P/CEPS
39.27
P/B
1.48
EV/EBIDTA
12.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-31.29
-35.28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
126.9
Inventory days
14.98
Creditor days
-75.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.78
-2.43
Net debt / equity
0.79
0.91
Net debt / op. profit
3.31
39.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-87.32
-90.91
Employee costs
-0.86
-0.83
Other costs
-8.46
-7.89
