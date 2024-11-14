iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AVSL Industries Ltd Board Meeting

151
(0.17%)
Dec 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

AVSL Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
AVSL INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024. AVSL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 to approve the un-audited Financial Results for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
AVSL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024.
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters AVSL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024 for approving Audited Financials for the Financial year ended 31 March 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 20246 May 2024
AVSL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 06, 2024.

AVSL Industries: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AVSL Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.