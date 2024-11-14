Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

AVSL INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024. AVSL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024 to approve the un-audited Financial Results for the Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

AVSL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters AVSL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024 for approving Audited Financials for the Financial year ended 31 March 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 6 May 2024