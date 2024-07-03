AVSL Industries Ltd Summary

AVSL Industries Limited was incorporated as M/s Udhav Fashion Apparels Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 08, 2003 in New Delhi. Subsequently, the Company name Was changed to AVSL Industries Private Limited dated October 07, 2008. Later, Company converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to AVSL Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 24, 2016.The Company is a leading manufacturer of PVC Compound, PVC Filler and PVC Tape etc. mainly used in the Power Cable Industry. The Company is engaged in manufacturing PVC Compound, HDPE/LDPE Compound, PVC Filler, and HDPE/LDPE Tape etc. & trading of Agro based commodities such as Rice, Wheat Flour, Pulses, Spices, Food Grains and Dry Fruits.The Company was taken over by Mr. Sanjay Bansal in year 2008 from erstwhile promoters and changed its name to AVSL Industries Private Limited. It commenced operations of manufacturing of PVC products in 2009 from its Narela, Delhi plant and in 2015 it also took on lease on more plant for manufacturing of PVC products at Halol, Gujarat. In both of these plants, the Company is manufacturing PVC Compound, HDPE/LDPE Compound, PVC Filler, and HDPE/LDPE Tape etc. These products are raw material for HT/ LT Power Cables, Telecom Cables and PVC Pipes and Fittings. Apart from this, it also started Export and Import of Agro based commodities such as Rice, Wheat Flour, Pulses, Spices, Food Grains and Dry Fruits in 2015 from the office at Netaji Subhash Place, Delhi. Companys manufacturing activities are undertaken at two different units with total installed capacity of 1800 MT/Month of PVC compound and fillers in both the units.In 2016-17, it started two manufacturing units one in Umbergoan, Gujarat and another in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.The Company made an IPO of 14,40,000 Equity shares of Rs 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 5.18 Crore in September, 2016. The Company opened a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in the name of AVSL Overseas FZE in May 2017 at Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which ceased to be the Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company on 02nd January, 2019.The Company started manufacturing of PVC Board and Door Frame in 2022.