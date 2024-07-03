Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹3,664.45
Prev. Close₹3,653.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,357.92
Day's High₹3,829
Day's Low₹3,508.9
52 Week's High₹3,850
52 Week's Low₹1,508.65
Book Value₹549.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,281.47
P/E32.97
EPS110.82
Divi. Yield0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.11
12.11
12.11
12.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
576.47
453.88
372.48
341.86
Net Worth
588.58
465.99
384.59
353.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
627.23
741.5
601.64
427.12
yoy growth (%)
-15.4
23.24
40.85
35.95
Raw materials
-523.41
-607.56
-499.66
-363.41
As % of sales
83.44
81.93
83.04
85.08
Employee costs
-16.62
-15.42
-13.43
-12.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.85
33.34
38.58
17.69
Depreciation
-10.79
-8.95
-6.22
-3.05
Tax paid
-6.52
-8.72
-13.94
-5.29
Working capital
3.22
-72.28
34.71
136.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.4
23.24
40.85
35.95
Op profit growth
-53.74
5.08
113.25
-27.48
EBIT growth
-58.9
-9.19
104.52
-19.23
Net profit growth
-78.38
-0.09
98.66
14.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Bo Jingen
Executive Director
D Balaji
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dilip Dinkar Kulkarni
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nilima Ramrao Shinde
Non Executive Director
Wu Xiaohui
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nirnoy Sur
Independent Director
Ramachandran Sudhinder
Reports by Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd
Summary
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as Hydro S&S Industries Limited in November, 1983. The Company was renamed from Hydro S&S Industries Limited to Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited in December, 2015. The Company is a subsidiary company of M/s Kingfa Science & Technology Co. Ltd. China. Presently, it is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supply of high-quality reinforced Polypropylene Compounds, Cable Sheathing Compounds, Thermoplastics Elastomers, Fiber Reinforced Composites and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like mask and gloves. In 1997-98, 1373130 equity shares were issued to M/s Hydro Polymers, UK, enabling them to hold 51% stake in the company.In 1993-94, it expanded by setting up a plant at Pondicherry, to cater to the increasing market demands. It commenced production at the Pondicherry plant in 1995. During 1996-97, it expanded its installed capacity from 6000 mt to 8500 mt. In context of the increased off-take of Polypropylene products an expasion capacity available in this division increased to 12,000 MT during the year 1999-2000.In 1995, the company was awarded the ISO 9002 certification from Det Norske Veritas, London, for quality systems at its Pudukottai plant.The expansion capacity project of 3500 Mts was commissioned at Pondicherry in 2000-01. The Company commissioned its capacity expansion work during the year 2005 at Pudukkotta. Apart from this, a 500 KW Wind Energy Generator was erected at Tenkasi,
Read More
The Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3535.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd is ₹4281.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd is 32.97 and 6.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd is ₹1508.65 and ₹3850 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.26%, 3 Years at 32.57%, 1 Year at 60.01%, 6 Month at 40.28%, 3 Month at 12.72% and 1 Month at 10.39%.
