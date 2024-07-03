iifl-logo-icon 1
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd Share Price

3,535.35
(-3.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:09:41 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,664.45
  • Day's High3,829
  • 52 Wk High3,850
  • Prev. Close3,653.5
  • Day's Low3,508.9
  • 52 Wk Low 1,508.65
  • Turnover (lac)1,357.92
  • P/E32.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value549.04
  • EPS110.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,281.47
  • Div. Yield0.27
No Records Found

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

3,664.45

Prev. Close

3,653.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1,357.92

Day's High

3,829

Day's Low

3,508.9

52 Week's High

3,850

52 Week's Low

1,508.65

Book Value

549.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,281.47

P/E

32.97

EPS

110.82

Divi. Yield

0.27

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 74.99%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 6.39%

Institutions: 6.39%

Non-Institutions: 18.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.11

12.11

12.11

12.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

576.47

453.88

372.48

341.86

Net Worth

588.58

465.99

384.59

353.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

627.23

741.5

601.64

427.12

yoy growth (%)

-15.4

23.24

40.85

35.95

Raw materials

-523.41

-607.56

-499.66

-363.41

As % of sales

83.44

81.93

83.04

85.08

Employee costs

-16.62

-15.42

-13.43

-12.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.85

33.34

38.58

17.69

Depreciation

-10.79

-8.95

-6.22

-3.05

Tax paid

-6.52

-8.72

-13.94

-5.29

Working capital

3.22

-72.28

34.71

136.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.4

23.24

40.85

35.95

Op profit growth

-53.74

5.08

113.25

-27.48

EBIT growth

-58.9

-9.19

104.52

-19.23

Net profit growth

-78.38

-0.09

98.66

14.84

No Record Found

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bo Jingen

Executive Director

D Balaji

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dilip Dinkar Kulkarni

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nilima Ramrao Shinde

Non Executive Director

Wu Xiaohui

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nirnoy Sur

Independent Director

Ramachandran Sudhinder

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd

Summary

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as Hydro S&S Industries Limited in November, 1983. The Company was renamed from Hydro S&S Industries Limited to Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited in December, 2015. The Company is a subsidiary company of M/s Kingfa Science & Technology Co. Ltd. China. Presently, it is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supply of high-quality reinforced Polypropylene Compounds, Cable Sheathing Compounds, Thermoplastics Elastomers, Fiber Reinforced Composites and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like mask and gloves. In 1997-98, 1373130 equity shares were issued to M/s Hydro Polymers, UK, enabling them to hold 51% stake in the company.In 1993-94, it expanded by setting up a plant at Pondicherry, to cater to the increasing market demands. It commenced production at the Pondicherry plant in 1995. During 1996-97, it expanded its installed capacity from 6000 mt to 8500 mt. In context of the increased off-take of Polypropylene products an expasion capacity available in this division increased to 12,000 MT during the year 1999-2000.In 1995, the company was awarded the ISO 9002 certification from Det Norske Veritas, London, for quality systems at its Pudukottai plant.The expansion capacity project of 3500 Mts was commissioned at Pondicherry in 2000-01. The Company commissioned its capacity expansion work during the year 2005 at Pudukkotta. Apart from this, a 500 KW Wind Energy Generator was erected at Tenkasi,
Company FAQs

What is the Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd share price today?

The Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3535.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd is ₹4281.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd is 32.97 and 6.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd is ₹1508.65 and ₹3850 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd?

Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.26%, 3 Years at 32.57%, 1 Year at 60.01%, 6 Month at 40.28%, 3 Month at 12.72% and 1 Month at 10.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kingfa Science & Technology India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 6.39 %
Public - 18.61 %

