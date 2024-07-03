Summary

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as Hydro S&S Industries Limited in November, 1983. The Company was renamed from Hydro S&S Industries Limited to Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited in December, 2015. The Company is a subsidiary company of M/s Kingfa Science & Technology Co. Ltd. China. Presently, it is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supply of high-quality reinforced Polypropylene Compounds, Cable Sheathing Compounds, Thermoplastics Elastomers, Fiber Reinforced Composites and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like mask and gloves. In 1997-98, 1373130 equity shares were issued to M/s Hydro Polymers, UK, enabling them to hold 51% stake in the company.In 1993-94, it expanded by setting up a plant at Pondicherry, to cater to the increasing market demands. It commenced production at the Pondicherry plant in 1995. During 1996-97, it expanded its installed capacity from 6000 mt to 8500 mt. In context of the increased off-take of Polypropylene products an expasion capacity available in this division increased to 12,000 MT during the year 1999-2000.In 1995, the company was awarded the ISO 9002 certification from Det Norske Veritas, London, for quality systems at its Pudukottai plant.The expansion capacity project of 3500 Mts was commissioned at Pondicherry in 2000-01. The Company commissioned its capacity expansion work during the year 2005 at Pudukkotta. Apart from this, a 500 KW Wind Energy Generator was erected at Tenkasi,

Read More