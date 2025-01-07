Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
627.23
741.5
601.64
427.12
yoy growth (%)
-15.4
23.24
40.85
35.95
Raw materials
-523.41
-607.56
-499.66
-363.41
As % of sales
83.44
81.93
83.04
85.08
Employee costs
-16.62
-15.42
-13.43
-12.18
As % of sales
2.65
2.08
2.23
2.85
Other costs
-67.17
-75.22
-47.35
-32.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.7
10.14
7.87
7.54
Operating profit
20.02
43.28
41.19
19.31
OPM
3.19
5.83
6.84
4.52
Depreciation
-10.79
-8.95
-6.22
-3.05
Interest expense
-3.3
-3.54
-2.04
-2.16
Other income
5.92
2.56
5.65
3.6
Profit before tax
11.85
33.34
38.58
17.69
Taxes
-6.52
-8.72
-13.94
-5.29
Tax rate
-55.09
-26.17
-36.14
-29.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.32
24.61
24.64
12.4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.32
24.61
24.64
12.4
yoy growth (%)
-78.38
-0.09
98.66
14.84
NPM
0.84
3.31
4.09
2.9
