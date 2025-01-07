iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,815.25
(8.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:59:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

627.23

741.5

601.64

427.12

yoy growth (%)

-15.4

23.24

40.85

35.95

Raw materials

-523.41

-607.56

-499.66

-363.41

As % of sales

83.44

81.93

83.04

85.08

Employee costs

-16.62

-15.42

-13.43

-12.18

As % of sales

2.65

2.08

2.23

2.85

Other costs

-67.17

-75.22

-47.35

-32.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.7

10.14

7.87

7.54

Operating profit

20.02

43.28

41.19

19.31

OPM

3.19

5.83

6.84

4.52

Depreciation

-10.79

-8.95

-6.22

-3.05

Interest expense

-3.3

-3.54

-2.04

-2.16

Other income

5.92

2.56

5.65

3.6

Profit before tax

11.85

33.34

38.58

17.69

Taxes

-6.52

-8.72

-13.94

-5.29

Tax rate

-55.09

-26.17

-36.14

-29.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.32

24.61

24.64

12.4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.32

24.61

24.64

12.4

yoy growth (%)

-78.38

-0.09

98.66

14.84

NPM

0.84

3.31

4.09

2.9

Kingfa Science : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.