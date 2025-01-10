Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.11
12.11
12.11
12.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
576.47
453.88
372.48
341.86
Net Worth
588.58
465.99
384.59
353.97
Minority Interest
Debt
32.55
42.43
46.06
71.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.64
2.85
3.42
3.89
Total Liabilities
625.77
511.27
434.07
429.27
Fixed Assets
254.11
254.4
252.82
251.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.45
2.05
1.11
0.78
Networking Capital
363.09
230.63
150.72
152.79
Inventories
242.13
289.08
261
142.96
Inventory Days
83.19
Sundry Debtors
404.13
357.85
282.86
211.9
Debtor Days
123.3
Other Current Assets
88.95
84.8
53.94
40.47
Sundry Creditors
-349.68
-480.17
-438.16
-234.6
Creditor Days
136.51
Other Current Liabilities
-22.44
-20.92
-8.91
-7.94
Cash
5.11
24.21
29.42
23.95
Total Assets
625.76
511.29
434.07
429.28
