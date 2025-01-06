Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
11.85
33.34
38.58
17.69
Depreciation
-10.79
-8.95
-6.22
-3.05
Tax paid
-6.52
-8.72
-13.94
-5.29
Working capital
3.22
-72.28
34.71
136.54
Other operating items
Operating
-2.23
-56.61
53.12
145.88
Capital expenditure
32.4
35.99
18.3
40.68
Free cash flow
30.16
-20.62
71.42
186.56
Equity raised
673.01
605.04
504.17
330.55
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
63.61
55.84
10.88
57.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
766.78
640.25
586.48
574.74
