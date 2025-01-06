iifl-logo-icon 1
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,509.8
(-3.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd

Kingfa Science FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

11.85

33.34

38.58

17.69

Depreciation

-10.79

-8.95

-6.22

-3.05

Tax paid

-6.52

-8.72

-13.94

-5.29

Working capital

3.22

-72.28

34.71

136.54

Other operating items

Operating

-2.23

-56.61

53.12

145.88

Capital expenditure

32.4

35.99

18.3

40.68

Free cash flow

30.16

-20.62

71.42

186.56

Equity raised

673.01

605.04

504.17

330.55

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

63.61

55.84

10.88

57.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

766.78

640.25

586.48

574.74

