|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|10
|100
|Final
|Considered and recommended a final dividend of 100% i.e., Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) per equity share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2023-24. The Record Date for dividend is Wednesday, September 18, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.