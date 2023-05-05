Your Directors hereby present their 40th Annual Report along with Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Particulars Year Ended March 31, 2024 Year Ended March 31, 2023 Revenue from Operations Gross 1,48,771.56 1,40,370.26 Net of Excise Duty 1,48,771.56 1,40,370.26 Other Income 304.86 225.72 Profit before Finance Costs, Depreciation and Amortisation -Expense & Tax Expenses 18,818.79 13,026.31 Finance Costs 560.87 652.92 Profit before Depreciation and Amortisation Expense & Tax Expenses 18,257.92 12,373.39 Depreciation and Amortisation Expense 1,838.20 1,414.15 Profit before Tax Expenses 16,419.72 10,959.24 Tax expenses - Current Tax 4,154.05 2,970.00 - (Excess)/short provision related to earlier years (23.78) - - Deferred Tax 37.20 (151.79) 4,167.47 2,818.21 Profit after Tax Expenses 12,252.25 8,141.03 Balance brought forward 19,232.79 11,092.28 Other Comprehensive Income 6.11 (0.52) Surplus carried forward 31,491.15 19,232.79

BUSINESS OPERATIONS

Your Company reported a top-line growth of 5.99% over the Previous year. The Net Revenue from operations stood at r 1,48,771.56 Lakhs compared with r 1,40,370.26 Lakhs in the Previous Year. The Operating Profit before tax stood at r 16,419.72 Lakhs as against r 10,959.24 Lakhs in the Previous Year. The Net Profit for the year stood at r 12,252.25 Lakhs against r 8,141.03 Lakhs reported in the Previous Year.

The company continues to retain and reinforce its market leadership in modified thermoplastics with a pan India network of operations having plants and warehouses situated in auto hubs and industrial belts.

There are no material changes or commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this Report.

Detailed analysis of the State of the Company?s affairs and performance during the year is provided in Annexure to this report under Management?s Discussion and Analysis Report.

CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year under review, there has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of 100% i.e. r 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) per equity share of Face Value of r 10/- each, amounting to r 1,211.05 Lakhs, for the financial year 2023-24 and is subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) and shall be subject to deduction of income tax at source. The final dividend, if approved by the members, would be paid to those members whose name appear in the Register of Members as on the Record Date mentioned in the Notice convening the AGM.

The dividend recommended is in accordance with the Company?s Dividend Distribution Policy. The said policy of the Company is available on the Company?s website and can be accessed at https://www.kingfaindia.com/DDPolicy.pdf.

RESERVES

As on March 31, 2024 the reserves and surplus stood at r 57,646.54 Lakhs as compared to r 45,388.18 Lakhs as on March 31, 2023. Your Directors do not propose to transfer any amount to the reserves.

SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up equity capital of the Company stood at r 1,211.05 Lakhs. The Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options nor sweat equity.

FINANCE

Cash and cash equivalents as at March 31, 2024 was r 499.89 Lakhs. The company continues to focus on judicious management of its working capital, receivables, inventories and other working capital parameters were kept under strict check through continuous monitoring.

FIXED DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The Company has not given any loans or guarantees nor has made any Investments covered under the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Company has appointed independent professional audit firm to carry out internal audit at all its locations. The scope of its Internal Audit program is laid down by the Audit committee of the Board of Auditors. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Audit Committee of the Board.

The Internal Audit team monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company. Based on the report of internal audit function, process owners undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls. Significant audit observations and recommendations along with corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS

There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and / or Board under Section 143(12) of Act and Rules framed thereunder.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

As a part of its initiative under the "Corporate Social Responsibility" (CSR) drive, the Company has undertaken projects which are in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company?s CSR policy. The Report on CSR activities as required under the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules is annexed as Annexure – I and forms an integral part of this Report.

ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH AND SAFETY

The facilities of the Company has ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949:2016 Certifications.

Your Company?s policy require the conduct of all operations in such a manner so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliance of statutory and industrial requirements for environment protection and conservation of natural resources to the extent possible.

As required by the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, the Company has formulated and implemented a policy on prevention of sexual harassment at the workplace with a mechanism of lodging complaints. The Company has not received any compliant under this policy during the year under review.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Industrial relations remained cordial during the year.

Various HR initiatives are continuously taken to align the HR policies to the growing requirements of the business. Reviews, training and tools are being provided for the personnel to improve overall efficiency.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Your Director, Mr. Wu Xiaohui (DIN : 06617977) retire by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Directors recommend Mr. Wu Xiaohui for re-appointment.

Brief details of the Directors, proposed to be re-appointed, as required under SEBI Listing Regulations, are provided in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

There was no change in any Board Members and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company during the year under review.

Declaration by an Independent Director(s)

The Independent Directors of your Company have given a declaration confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed both under the Act and the Listing Regulations and the same is complied with Code of Conduct as per Schedule IV to the Act.

None of the Directors are disqualified from being appointed as or holding office as Director, as stipulated under Section 164 of the Act.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

As on 31st March, 2024, pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, Mr. Bo Jingen, Managing Director, Mr. Doraiswami Balaji, Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director, Mr. Chen Xiaoqiong, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Nirnoy Sur, Company Secretary were the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All Independent Directors inducted into the Board are familiarized with the Organisation. The details of such program are provided in Corporate Governance Report.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

During the year, four Board Meetings were convened and held on 24th May, 2023, 05th August, 2023, 07th November, 2023 and 06th February, 2024 and details of the same are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The details of the various Committees of the Board i.e. Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholder Relationship Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Risk Management Committee held during the Financial Year 2023 – 24 are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, the Board has carried out performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and other Committees as required. The performance evaluation of the Chairman of the Board and Managing Director / Board / Executive / Non Independent / Independent Directors was carried out. In the evaluation of the Directors, the Directors being evaluated had not participated and the Board evaluation process was completed. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board of Directors have framed a broad policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees of the Company. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The details of this policy are explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

DIRECTORS? RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statement in terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013:

(i) that in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(ii) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

(iii) that the directors has taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) the annual accounts had been prepared on a "going concern" basis.

(v) that the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(vi) that the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arm?s length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. The Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company viz. www.kingfaindia.com and can be accessed at http://www.kingfaindia.com/RPTPolicy.pdf. Form AOC-2 is annexed herewith as Annexure - II and forms an integral part of this report.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

The Company does not have subsidiary.

CODE OF CONDUCT

Commitment to ethical professional conduct is a must for every employee, including Board Members and Senior Management personnel of the Company. The Code is intended to serve as a basis for ethical decision-making in conduct of professional work. The Code of Conduct has been uploaded on the website of the Company viz. www.kingfaindia.com and can be accessed at http://www.kingfaindia.com/images/pdf/Codeof Conduct_Senior_ Management _Personnel.pdf. A Declaration regarding Compliance by Board Members and Senior Management Personnel is given at the end of this report.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY AND VIGIL MECHANISM

In pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act and Listing Regulations, a Whistle Blower Policy and Vigil Mechanism for Directors and Employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company viz. www.kingfaindia.com and can be accessed at http://www.kingfaindia.com/images/pdf/WPandVM.pdf.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, the Company has formulated and adopted a Code for Prevention of Insider Trading and the same has been uploaded on the website of the Company viz. www.kingfaindia.com and can be accessed at http://www.kingfaindia.com/kyc/ITC.pdf.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

The Company?s Statutory Auditors, P G BHAGWAT LLP, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 101118W/ W100682) were re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of your Company at the Annual General Meeting held on 22nd September, 2022 for the second term of five years to hold office from the conclusion of the 38th Annual General Meeting held on 22nd September, 2022 till the conclusion of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pursuant to the amendments made to Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 effective from May 07, 2018 the requirement of seeking ratification of the members for the appointment of Statutory Auditors has been withdrawn from the Statute.

In view of the above, ratification of members for continuance of their re-appointment at this Annual General Meeting is not being sought.

There is no audit qualification for the year under review.

As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Report given by the Auditors on the financial statements of the Company is part of the Annual Report.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, the Company had appointed Ms. Shaswati Vaishnav, Practicing Company Secretary, ACS 11392, CP No. 8675 of M/s.Vaishnav Associates to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is annexed herewith as Annexure – III and forms an integral part of this Report. There is no secretarial audit qualification for the year under review.

COST AUDIT

Mr. K. Suryanarayanan, Cost Accountant (Registration Number 102347) carried out the cost audit during the year under review.

In compliance with the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of Audit Committee, have re-appointed Mr. K. Suryanarayanan, Cost Accountant (Registration Number 102347) as Cost Auditor to audit the cost accounts of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. As required under the Companies Act, 2013, a resolution seeking member?s approval for the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor forms part of the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting for their ratification.

ANNUAL RETURN

The annual return for the year ended 31st March 2024 will be made available in the Company?s website viz. www.kingfaindia.com after it is filed with the Registrar of Companies.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

Business risk evaluation and management is an ongoing process within the Company. Pursuant to the provisions of section 134(3)(n) of the Act and regulation 21 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has constituted a Risk Management Committee and adopted Risk Management Policy. The details of the Committee and its role / terms of reference are set out in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms a part of this Annual Report.

STATUTORY INFORMATION

The information on Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure – IV to this Report.

The particulars of employees drawing remuneration more than r 1,02,00,000/- per annum (full year) or r 8,50,000/- p.m. (part of the year) are given in Annexure - IV to this Report..

All the dividends of the earlier years, which have remained unclaimed, have since been transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund at the expiry of the specified period(s) as required under Companies Act.

Year Date of declaration No. of Shareholders Total Unclaimed Dividend Due date for transfer to IEPF Account 2016 – 2017 to 2022 - 2023 No Dividend declared N.A.

COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has complied with all the applicable Secretarial Standards.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTANABILITY REPORT

As required under Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, the Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report is provided in a separate section which is annexed herewith as Annexure – V and forms an integral part of this Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT?S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORTS

The Corporate Governance and Management?s Discussion & Analysis Report, which form an integral part of this Report, are set out as separate Annexures, together with the Certificate from the Auditors of the Company regarding compliance with the requirements of Corporate Governance and Certificate of Non Disqualification of Directors as stipulated under applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to record their appreciation of the continued support and co-operation from your Company?s customers, vendors, bankers and all other stakeholders. Your Company will continue to build and maintain strong links with its business partners.

The Directors sincerely appreciate the high degree of professionalism, commitment and dedication displayed by employees at all levels. The Directors also place on record their gratitude to the Members for their continued support and confidence.