Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd Board Meeting

Kingfa Science CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024) Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached intimation u/r 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Please find enclosed Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Financial Year ended March 31 2024 2. Consideration & recommendation of payment of dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. Board in its meeting held today.e., Tuesday, May 28, 2024, inter alia, - 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter & financial year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Considered and recommended a final dividend of 100% i.e., Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) per equity share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting15 May 202415 May 2024
Please find enclosed herewith intimation u/r 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting6 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Please find enclosed herewith Performance Update of the Company. Please find enclosed Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

