Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024) Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached intimation u/r 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Please find enclosed Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Financial Year ended March 31 2024 2. Consideration & recommendation of payment of dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. Board in its meeting held today.e., Tuesday, May 28, 2024, inter alia, - 1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter & financial year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Considered and recommended a final dividend of 100% i.e., Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) per equity share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 15 May 2024

Please find enclosed herewith intimation u/r 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024