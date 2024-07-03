Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd Summary

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited was formerly incorporated as Hydro S&S Industries Limited in November, 1983. The Company was renamed from Hydro S&S Industries Limited to Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited in December, 2015. The Company is a subsidiary company of M/s Kingfa Science & Technology Co. Ltd. China. Presently, it is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supply of high-quality reinforced Polypropylene Compounds, Cable Sheathing Compounds, Thermoplastics Elastomers, Fiber Reinforced Composites and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like mask and gloves. In 1997-98, 1373130 equity shares were issued to M/s Hydro Polymers, UK, enabling them to hold 51% stake in the company.In 1993-94, it expanded by setting up a plant at Pondicherry, to cater to the increasing market demands. It commenced production at the Pondicherry plant in 1995. During 1996-97, it expanded its installed capacity from 6000 mt to 8500 mt. In context of the increased off-take of Polypropylene products an expasion capacity available in this division increased to 12,000 MT during the year 1999-2000.In 1995, the company was awarded the ISO 9002 certification from Det Norske Veritas, London, for quality systems at its Pudukottai plant.The expansion capacity project of 3500 Mts was commissioned at Pondicherry in 2000-01. The Company commissioned its capacity expansion work during the year 2005 at Pudukkotta. Apart from this, a 500 KW Wind Energy Generator was erected at Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu. The new mega extruder manufacturing facility was commissioned at Jejuri near Pune on 8th October 2008.The Company commenced supply of compounds for the NANO small car from its new facility at Pune in 2009. The Compounding Facility carrying an initial capacity of 6000 MTPA got commissioned at Manesar in March 2013. The Pudukkottai Plant Unit had ceased operation from May 2014 onwards during the year 2013-14. The operations of Engineering Plastics line of business was introduced in Pune during year 2014-15.The Companys newly set up green field manufacturing facility commissioned at Chakan, near Pune in FY 2019-20.