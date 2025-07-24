iifl-logo

Jyoti Global Plast Ltd Share Price Live

Jyoti Global Plast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jyoti Global Plast Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

24 Jul, 2025|12:59 PM
Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jyoti Global Plast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.76

11.15

8.83

7.03

Net Worth

15.26

11.65

9.33

7.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Jyoti Global Plast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,132.3

61.0852,491.31261.630.823,027.07392.51

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,480.75

70.2439,778.091900.251,542.3133.8

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

207.65

28.3312,884.2150.261.731,171.8196.35

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

464.3

60.4610,536.3250.030.54712.3383.59

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,137.75

90.210,450.7233.480.14420.55184.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jyoti Global Plast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Executive Director

Bhawanji Khimji Shah

Managing Director

Hiren Bhawanji Shah

Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer

Deven Bhawanji Shah

Independent Director

SHARADCHANDRA KISHORILAL PATEL

Independent Director

Swati Sandeep Nivalkar

Independent Director

Gajanan Vinayak Godbole

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shrutika Lalan Mandal

Registered Office

R-554/555 TTC MIDC Area Rabale,

Maharashtra - 400701

Tel: +91 91521 53987

Website: http://www.jyotiglobalplast.com

Email: info@jyotiglobalplast.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Reports by Jyoti Global Plast Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Jyoti Global Plast Ltd share price today?

The Jyoti Global Plast Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Jyoti Global Plast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jyoti Global Plast Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 24 Jul '25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jyoti Global Plast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jyoti Global Plast Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 24 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jyoti Global Plast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jyoti Global Plast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jyoti Global Plast Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 24 Jul '25

What is the CAGR of Jyoti Global Plast Ltd?

Jyoti Global Plast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jyoti Global Plast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jyoti Global Plast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

