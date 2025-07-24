Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.76
11.15
8.83
7.03
Net Worth
15.26
11.65
9.33
7.53
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,132.3
|61.08
|52,491.31
|261.63
|0.82
|3,027.07
|392.51
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,480.75
|70.24
|39,778.09
|190
|0.25
|1,542.3
|133.8
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
207.65
|28.33
|12,884.2
|150.26
|1.73
|1,171.81
|96.35
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
464.3
|60.46
|10,536.32
|50.03
|0.54
|712.33
|83.59
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,137.75
|90.2
|10,450.72
|33.48
|0.14
|420.55
|184.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Executive Director
Bhawanji Khimji Shah
Managing Director
Hiren Bhawanji Shah
Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer
Deven Bhawanji Shah
Independent Director
SHARADCHANDRA KISHORILAL PATEL
Independent Director
Swati Sandeep Nivalkar
Independent Director
Gajanan Vinayak Godbole
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shrutika Lalan Mandal
R-554/555 TTC MIDC Area Rabale,
Maharashtra - 400701
Tel: +91 91521 53987
Website: http://www.jyotiglobalplast.com
Email: info@jyotiglobalplast.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Jyoti Global Plast Ltd
