Jyoti Global Plast Sets IPO Price Band at ₹62 - ₹66; Issue Opens August 4 on NSE Emerge

2 Aug 2025 , 11:24 AM
Jyoti Global Plast Ltd has announced the launch of its ₹35.44 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO). It is a manufacturer specializing in plastic and fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) moulding solutions.
The IPO will open for subscription on August 4 and close on August 6. The company has set the price band of ₹62 to ₹66 per equity share.
The public issue comprises a fresh issuance of 43.20 lakh equity shares. It consists of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 10.5 lakh shares by existing shareholders. Thereby, bringing the total issue size to 53.70 lakh shares.
Post-issue, the shares of Jyoti Global Plast will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform, which caters to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
The proceeds from the fresh issue will be allocated towards:
The company is known for delivering customized polymer-based product solutions. It has recently diversified into the defence and aerospace sectors.
Backed by this strategic expansion, Jyoti Global Plast has already secured an order book worth over ₹20 crore in the defence and aerospace vertical, signalling strong growth potential. Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is acting as the book-running lead manager for the IPO.
