iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Jyoti Global Plast Sets IPO Price Band at ₹62 - ₹66; Issue Opens August 4 on NSE Emerge

2 Aug 2025 , 11:24 AM

Jyoti Global Plast Ltd has announced the launch of its ₹35.44 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO). It is a manufacturer specializing in plastic and fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP) moulding solutions.

The IPO will open for subscription on August 4 and close on August 6. The company has set the price band of ₹62 to ₹66 per equity share.

The public issue comprises a fresh issuance of 43.20 lakh equity shares. It consists of  an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 10.5 lakh shares by existing shareholders. Thereby, bringing the total issue size to 53.70 lakh shares.

Post-issue, the shares of Jyoti Global Plast will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform, which caters to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be allocated towards:

  • Setting up a new manufacturing facility at MIDC Mahad
  • Installing a solar power plant to support sustainable operations
  • Repayment of existing loans
  • Other general corporate purposes

The company is known for delivering customized polymer-based product solutions. It has recently diversified into the defence and aerospace sectors.

Backed by this strategic expansion, Jyoti Global Plast has already secured an order book worth over ₹20 crore in the defence and aerospace vertical, signalling strong growth potential. Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd is acting as the book-running lead manager for the IPO.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • IPO
  • IPO news
  • IPO price band
  • Jyoti Global Plast
  • Jyoti Global Plast IPO
  • Jyoti Global Plast IPO news
  • NSE Emerge
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

One MobiKwik Q1 Loss Widens to ₹41.9 Crore as Revenue Drops 21%

One MobiKwik Q1 Loss Widens to ₹41.9 Crore as Revenue Drops 21%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|11:49 AM
India Overtakes Japan to Become World’s Third-Largest Solar Power Producer: IRENA

India Overtakes Japan to Become World’s Third-Largest Solar Power Producer: IRENA

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|11:32 AM
Barbeque-Nation Q1 Net Loss Widens to ₹16.4 Crore

Barbeque-Nation Q1 Net Loss Widens to ₹16.4 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|11:29 AM
Larsen & Toubro Secures Major Contract to Upgrade Vedanta’s Rajasthan Smelter

Larsen & Toubro Secures Major Contract to Upgrade Vedanta’s Rajasthan Smelter

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|11:25 AM
Jyoti Global Plast Sets IPO Price Band at ₹62 - ₹66; Issue Opens August 4 on NSE Emerge

Jyoti Global Plast Sets IPO Price Band at ₹62 - ₹66; Issue Opens August 4 on NSE Emerge

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Aug 2025|11:24 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.