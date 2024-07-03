iifl-logo-icon 1
Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd Share Price

63.65
(-4.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

  • Open67.5
  • Day's High67.5
  • 52 Wk High107.9
  • Prev. Close66.41
  • Day's Low63.26
  • 52 Wk Low 58.99
  • Turnover (lac)29.53
  • P/E17.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.55
  • EPS3.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)185.83
  • Div. Yield0
Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

67.5

Prev. Close

66.41

Turnover(Lac.)

29.53

Day's High

67.5

Day's Low

63.26

52 Week's High

107.9

52 Week's Low

58.99

Book Value

47.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

185.83

P/E

17.88

EPS

3.72

Divi. Yield

0

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.23%

Non-Promoter- 0.26%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 55.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.06

30.06

30.06

30.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

166.24

156.83

155.36

140.98

Net Worth

196.3

186.89

185.42

171.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

421.65

327.94

309.86

245.47

yoy growth (%)

28.57

5.83

26.22

-5.5

Raw materials

-331.55

-250.6

-239.79

-195.32

As % of sales

78.63

76.41

77.38

79.56

Employee costs

-13.84

-15.11

-15.38

-12.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.4

7.09

3.42

1.35

Depreciation

-6.25

-6.19

-5.6

-5.31

Tax paid

-3.17

-1.83

-0.69

-1.06

Working capital

-3.3

2.14

2.33

-0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.57

5.83

26.22

-5.5

Op profit growth

28.7

31.24

43.21

-20.21

EBIT growth

35.66

34.22

17.91

-12.39

Net profit growth

159.63

29.54

1,075.73

-125.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

628.11

748.28

691.52

501.08

383.84

Excise Duty

93.89

109.84

127.11

74.14

55.9

Net Sales

534.22

638.44

564.42

426.94

327.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.28

0.83

1.02

0.88

1.02

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay Agrawal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vijay Prasad Pappu

Chairperson & Whole Time Direc

Rashmi Devi Agrawal

Independent Director

Parvez Anjum

Independent Director

Smita Hajari

Additional Director

Abdul Quader Motorwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd

Summary

Texmo Pipes and Products Limited was formed as a Partnership Firm by the name M/s Shree Mohit Industries on 13 May 1999 and was converted into Public Limited Company under the name of Texmo Pipes and Products Limited dated 3rd July 2008. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of PVC, HDPE, SWR, Sprinkler, Drip, CPVC Pipes and Fittings.The company carries out their manufacturing activities at their two units, namely Unit I and Unit II in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. They are equipped with machinery and equipments required to manufacture pipes, quality inspection & testing of the raw materials, in process material and the finished products to the satisfaction of their customers. They have their marketing presence in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan and have an extensive dealer network. The pipes manufactured by the company find application in irrigation, agriculture, potable water supply schemes, sewerage and drainage systems, construction industry, telecom industry and bore/ tube well for underground water suction. Their major customers in telecommunication are IDEA Cellular Ltd, Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd and BSNL and in Irrigation sector are M.P Laghu Udyog Nigam Ltd and M P Agro.The company started their operations with manufacturing of PVC pipes having total installed capacity of 2928 MTPA. During the year 2000-01, the erstwhile firm started manufacturing HDPE pipes.In the year 2003, the
Company FAQs

What is the Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd share price today?

The Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹63.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd is ₹185.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd is 17.88 and 1.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd is ₹58.99 and ₹107.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd?

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.21%, 3 Years at -1.69%, 1 Year at -10.07%, 6 Month at -13.14%, 3 Month at -8.80% and 1 Month at -0.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.24 %
Institutions - 0.26 %
Public - 55.51 %

