Summary

Texmo Pipes and Products Limited was formed as a Partnership Firm by the name M/s Shree Mohit Industries on 13 May 1999 and was converted into Public Limited Company under the name of Texmo Pipes and Products Limited dated 3rd July 2008. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of PVC, HDPE, SWR, Sprinkler, Drip, CPVC Pipes and Fittings.The company carries out their manufacturing activities at their two units, namely Unit I and Unit II in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. They are equipped with machinery and equipments required to manufacture pipes, quality inspection & testing of the raw materials, in process material and the finished products to the satisfaction of their customers. They have their marketing presence in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan and have an extensive dealer network. The pipes manufactured by the company find application in irrigation, agriculture, potable water supply schemes, sewerage and drainage systems, construction industry, telecom industry and bore/ tube well for underground water suction. Their major customers in telecommunication are IDEA Cellular Ltd, Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd and BSNL and in Irrigation sector are M.P Laghu Udyog Nigam Ltd and M P Agro.The company started their operations with manufacturing of PVC pipes having total installed capacity of 2928 MTPA. During the year 2000-01, the erstwhile firm started manufacturing HDPE pipes.In the year 2003, the

