Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹67.5
Prev. Close₹66.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.53
Day's High₹67.5
Day's Low₹63.26
52 Week's High₹107.9
52 Week's Low₹58.99
Book Value₹47.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)185.83
P/E17.88
EPS3.72
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.06
30.06
30.06
30.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
166.24
156.83
155.36
140.98
Net Worth
196.3
186.89
185.42
171.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
421.65
327.94
309.86
245.47
yoy growth (%)
28.57
5.83
26.22
-5.5
Raw materials
-331.55
-250.6
-239.79
-195.32
As % of sales
78.63
76.41
77.38
79.56
Employee costs
-13.84
-15.11
-15.38
-12.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.4
7.09
3.42
1.35
Depreciation
-6.25
-6.19
-5.6
-5.31
Tax paid
-3.17
-1.83
-0.69
-1.06
Working capital
-3.3
2.14
2.33
-0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.57
5.83
26.22
-5.5
Op profit growth
28.7
31.24
43.21
-20.21
EBIT growth
35.66
34.22
17.91
-12.39
Net profit growth
159.63
29.54
1,075.73
-125.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
628.11
748.28
691.52
501.08
383.84
Excise Duty
93.89
109.84
127.11
74.14
55.9
Net Sales
534.22
638.44
564.42
426.94
327.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.28
0.83
1.02
0.88
1.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay Agrawal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vijay Prasad Pappu
Chairperson & Whole Time Direc
Rashmi Devi Agrawal
Independent Director
Parvez Anjum
Independent Director
Smita Hajari
Additional Director
Abdul Quader Motorwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd
Summary
Texmo Pipes and Products Limited was formed as a Partnership Firm by the name M/s Shree Mohit Industries on 13 May 1999 and was converted into Public Limited Company under the name of Texmo Pipes and Products Limited dated 3rd July 2008. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of PVC, HDPE, SWR, Sprinkler, Drip, CPVC Pipes and Fittings.The company carries out their manufacturing activities at their two units, namely Unit I and Unit II in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. They are equipped with machinery and equipments required to manufacture pipes, quality inspection & testing of the raw materials, in process material and the finished products to the satisfaction of their customers. They have their marketing presence in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan and have an extensive dealer network. The pipes manufactured by the company find application in irrigation, agriculture, potable water supply schemes, sewerage and drainage systems, construction industry, telecom industry and bore/ tube well for underground water suction. Their major customers in telecommunication are IDEA Cellular Ltd, Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd and BSNL and in Irrigation sector are M.P Laghu Udyog Nigam Ltd and M P Agro.The company started their operations with manufacturing of PVC pipes having total installed capacity of 2928 MTPA. During the year 2000-01, the erstwhile firm started manufacturing HDPE pipes.In the year 2003, the
Read More
The Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹63.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd is ₹185.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd is 17.88 and 1.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd is ₹58.99 and ₹107.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.21%, 3 Years at -1.69%, 1 Year at -10.07%, 6 Month at -13.14%, 3 Month at -8.80% and 1 Month at -0.76%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.