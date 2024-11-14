Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

TEXMO PIPES & PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with other agenda items. In terms of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today on November 14, 2024 at 04.00 P.M. which concluded at 06:45 P.M. at the registered office of the Company have considered and approved the following along with other agenda items:- 1. The Board have considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit the requisite documents as attached herewith. This is in compliance to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

TEXMO PIPES & PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with other agenda items. Further as per our letter dated 29th June 2024 and as per the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in respect of Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by designated persons and immediate relatives of designated persons for prevention of Insider Trading in the Equity shares the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed till 16th August 2024. This is for the information of the exchange and members thereof. In terms of Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today on August 13, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. which Concluded at 06:55 P.M. at the registered office of the Company have considered and approved the following along with other agenda items. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

TEXMO PIPES & PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Q4 and Annual FY 2023-24 results on May 29 2024 as per Notice submitting herewith as per Regulation 29 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 as submitted herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024