Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd Key Ratios

62
(0.32%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:14:47 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.57

10.2

15.39

-17.2

Op profit growth

28.85

49.26

-26.49

-5.06

EBIT growth

36.36

38.06

-28.18

-2.76

Net profit growth

174.69

-393.85

-140.69

-3.22

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.84

6.83

5.04

7.92

EBIT margin

5.57

5.25

4.19

6.74

Net profit margin

2.56

1.2

-0.45

1.27

RoCE

8.53

6.23

5.24

8.83

RoNW

1.23

0.48

-0.2

0.59

RoA

0.98

0.35

-0.14

0.41

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.71

1.5

0

1.38

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.56

-0.85

-3.35

-0.92

Book value per share

77.57

80.99

79.79

59.2

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.71

5.37

0

16.66

P/CEPS

15.88

-9.41

-6.05

-24.81

P/B

0.32

0.09

0.25

0.38

EV/EBIDTA

3.05

2.64

5.47

4.49

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-22.67

-27.29

-564.51

-26.19

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

38.29

50.39

87.28

129.74

Inventory days

55.86

86.51

95.99

101.49

Creditor days

-41.85

-56.93

-42.02

-12.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.47

-1.63

-1.02

-1.34

Net debt / equity

0.08

0.19

0.29

0.34

Net debt / op. profit

0.63

1.82

3.75

2.35

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-78.63

-76.41

-80.17

-75.92

Employee costs

-3.28

-4.6

-4.42

-4.37

Other costs

-11.23

-12.14

-10.35

-11.77

