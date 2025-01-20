Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.57
10.2
15.39
-17.2
Op profit growth
28.85
49.26
-26.49
-5.06
EBIT growth
36.36
38.06
-28.18
-2.76
Net profit growth
174.69
-393.85
-140.69
-3.22
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.84
6.83
5.04
7.92
EBIT margin
5.57
5.25
4.19
6.74
Net profit margin
2.56
1.2
-0.45
1.27
RoCE
8.53
6.23
5.24
8.83
RoNW
1.23
0.48
-0.2
0.59
RoA
0.98
0.35
-0.14
0.41
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.71
1.5
0
1.38
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.56
-0.85
-3.35
-0.92
Book value per share
77.57
80.99
79.79
59.2
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.71
5.37
0
16.66
P/CEPS
15.88
-9.41
-6.05
-24.81
P/B
0.32
0.09
0.25
0.38
EV/EBIDTA
3.05
2.64
5.47
4.49
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-22.67
-27.29
-564.51
-26.19
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
38.29
50.39
87.28
129.74
Inventory days
55.86
86.51
95.99
101.49
Creditor days
-41.85
-56.93
-42.02
-12.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.47
-1.63
-1.02
-1.34
Net debt / equity
0.08
0.19
0.29
0.34
Net debt / op. profit
0.63
1.82
3.75
2.35
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-78.63
-76.41
-80.17
-75.92
Employee costs
-3.28
-4.6
-4.42
-4.37
Other costs
-11.23
-12.14
-10.35
-11.77
