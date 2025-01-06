iifl-logo-icon 1
Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

63.65
(-4.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Texmo Pipes FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.4

7.09

3.42

1.35

Depreciation

-6.25

-6.19

-5.6

-5.31

Tax paid

-3.17

-1.83

-0.69

-1.06

Working capital

-3.3

2.14

2.33

-0.08

Other operating items

Operating

1.67

1.2

-0.53

-5.11

Capital expenditure

2.63

7.11

9.52

4.34

Free cash flow

4.31

8.31

8.98

-0.77

Equity raised

262.94

250.13

243.14

240.39

Investing

0

0

-0.47

-0.23

Financing

-21.09

0.42

-1.58

8.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

246.17

258.87

250.07

247.67

