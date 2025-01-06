Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.4
7.09
3.42
1.35
Depreciation
-6.25
-6.19
-5.6
-5.31
Tax paid
-3.17
-1.83
-0.69
-1.06
Working capital
-3.3
2.14
2.33
-0.08
Other operating items
Operating
1.67
1.2
-0.53
-5.11
Capital expenditure
2.63
7.11
9.52
4.34
Free cash flow
4.31
8.31
8.98
-0.77
Equity raised
262.94
250.13
243.14
240.39
Investing
0
0
-0.47
-0.23
Financing
-21.09
0.42
-1.58
8.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
246.17
258.87
250.07
247.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.