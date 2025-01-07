Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
421.65
327.94
309.86
245.47
yoy growth (%)
28.57
5.83
26.22
-5.5
Raw materials
-331.55
-250.6
-239.79
-195.32
As % of sales
78.63
76.41
77.38
79.56
Employee costs
-13.84
-15.11
-15.38
-12.38
As % of sales
3.28
4.6
4.96
5.04
Other costs
-47.28
-39.72
-37.54
-25.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.21
12.11
12.11
10.51
Operating profit
28.96
22.5
17.14
11.97
OPM
6.86
6.86
5.53
4.87
Depreciation
-6.25
-6.19
-5.6
-5.31
Interest expense
-9.48
-10.52
-9.69
-9.77
Other income
1.18
1.3
1.57
4.46
Profit before tax
14.4
7.09
3.42
1.35
Taxes
-3.17
-1.83
-0.69
-1.06
Tax rate
-22.05
-25.82
-20.21
-78.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.23
5.26
2.73
0.28
Exceptional items
0
-0.93
0.6
0
Net profit
11.23
4.32
3.33
0.28
yoy growth (%)
159.63
29.54
1,075.73
-125.26
NPM
2.66
1.31
1.07
0.11
