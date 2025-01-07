iifl-logo-icon 1
Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

63.66
(0.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:30 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

421.65

327.94

309.86

245.47

yoy growth (%)

28.57

5.83

26.22

-5.5

Raw materials

-331.55

-250.6

-239.79

-195.32

As % of sales

78.63

76.41

77.38

79.56

Employee costs

-13.84

-15.11

-15.38

-12.38

As % of sales

3.28

4.6

4.96

5.04

Other costs

-47.28

-39.72

-37.54

-25.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.21

12.11

12.11

10.51

Operating profit

28.96

22.5

17.14

11.97

OPM

6.86

6.86

5.53

4.87

Depreciation

-6.25

-6.19

-5.6

-5.31

Interest expense

-9.48

-10.52

-9.69

-9.77

Other income

1.18

1.3

1.57

4.46

Profit before tax

14.4

7.09

3.42

1.35

Taxes

-3.17

-1.83

-0.69

-1.06

Tax rate

-22.05

-25.82

-20.21

-78.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.23

5.26

2.73

0.28

Exceptional items

0

-0.93

0.6

0

Net profit

11.23

4.32

3.33

0.28

yoy growth (%)

159.63

29.54

1,075.73

-125.26

NPM

2.66

1.31

1.07

0.11

