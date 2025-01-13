Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.06
30.06
30.06
30.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
166.24
156.83
155.36
140.98
Net Worth
196.3
186.89
185.42
171.04
Minority Interest
Debt
39.28
30.12
37.82
27.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.68
19.32
20.01
16.78
Total Liabilities
254.26
236.33
243.25
215.53
Fixed Assets
133.8
139.13
142.85
111.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.92
6.08
11.62
11.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.87
3.42
3.76
0.19
Networking Capital
97.62
79.03
74.9
83.3
Inventories
65.97
70.65
63.95
55.62
Inventory Days
48.14
Sundry Debtors
65.45
56.14
44.85
44.27
Debtor Days
38.32
Other Current Assets
34.95
26.21
32.64
48.39
Sundry Creditors
-42.91
-47.83
-45.92
-43.3
Creditor Days
37.48
Other Current Liabilities
-25.84
-26.14
-20.62
-21.68
Cash
9.03
8.67
10.11
9.38
Total Assets
254.24
236.33
243.24
215.52
