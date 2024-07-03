Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd Summary

Texmo Pipes and Products Limited was formed as a Partnership Firm by the name M/s Shree Mohit Industries on 13 May 1999 and was converted into Public Limited Company under the name of Texmo Pipes and Products Limited dated 3rd July 2008. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of PVC, HDPE, SWR, Sprinkler, Drip, CPVC Pipes and Fittings.The company carries out their manufacturing activities at their two units, namely Unit I and Unit II in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. They are equipped with machinery and equipments required to manufacture pipes, quality inspection & testing of the raw materials, in process material and the finished products to the satisfaction of their customers. They have their marketing presence in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan and have an extensive dealer network. The pipes manufactured by the company find application in irrigation, agriculture, potable water supply schemes, sewerage and drainage systems, construction industry, telecom industry and bore/ tube well for underground water suction. Their major customers in telecommunication are IDEA Cellular Ltd, Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd and BSNL and in Irrigation sector are M.P Laghu Udyog Nigam Ltd and M P Agro.The company started their operations with manufacturing of PVC pipes having total installed capacity of 2928 MTPA. During the year 2000-01, the erstwhile firm started manufacturing HDPE pipes.In the year 2003, the erstwhile firm started manufacturing suction & delivery hose pipe, elastomeric sealing ringfit PVC Pipe (Gasket Pipe), SWR Pipe, column pipe, HDPE plain pipe, sprinkler pipe and drip irrigation system. They increased the installed capacity to 4137 MTPA and 2228 MTPA for PVC and HDPE pipes respectively. During the year 2005-06, they further increased the installed capacity to 5933.20 MTPA and 4435.20 MTPA respectively. During the year 2006-07, the erstwhile firm increased the installed capacity of PVC pipes to 6797.20 MTPA and during the year 2007-08, they increased installed capacity of HDPE pipes to 7217 MTPA.In August 2008, the company, in order to consolidate their operations, signed Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) for purchase of specified assets and liabilities of their three promoter group entities, namely Shree Balaji Industries, Shree Venkatesh Industries and Shree Padmavati Irrigation Private Ltd. After the consolidation, the installed capacity increased to12,211 MTPA for PVC pipes and 8,095 MTPA for HDPE pipes.In September 2008, the company commissioned their Unit II by manufacturing of PVC pipes of measurement ranging from 20 mm to 315 mm and HDPE pipes having measurement ranging from 20 mm to 630 mm.During the year 2010-11, the Company started manufacturing Plumbing, Agri & SWR moulded fittings with the Brand name TEXMO. The Company incorporated its Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company (WOS), M/s. Tapti Pipes and Products Limited FZE at Sharjah on 13th March 2011. Further, it incorporated a new Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company as M/s. Texmo Petrochemicals Private Limited in November, 2011.Further, the Company incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary as Shree Venkatesh Polymers Pvt Ltd on 30.04.2023.