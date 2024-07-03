iifl-logo-icon 1
Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd Share Price

73.8
(4.38%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open69.05
  • Day's High73.8
  • 52 Wk High91.85
  • Prev. Close70.7
  • Day's Low69.05
  • 52 Wk Low 54
  • Turnover (lac)7.38
  • P/E14.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)69.74
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

69.05

Prev. Close

70.7

Turnover(Lac.)

7.38

Day's High

73.8

Day's Low

69.05

52 Week's High

91.85

52 Week's Low

54

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

69.74

P/E

14.73

EPS

5.01

Divi. Yield

0

Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 May, 2024

Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:22 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Aug-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.19%

Non-Promoter- 43.80%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.45

8.6

8.6

6.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.94

14.36

10.74

5.35

Net Worth

31.39

22.96

19.34

11.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019

Revenue

37.23

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-29.97

As % of sales

80.49

Employee costs

-1.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.96

Depreciation

-1

Tax paid

-0.65

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

128.61

117.64

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

128.61

117.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.42

0.54

Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sharwan Kumar Kaler

Non Executive Director

Jitendra Kumar Kaler

Whole-time Director

Sohani Devi

Whole-time Director

Rajendra Kaler

Independent Director

Subhash Meel

Independent Director

Anil Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Monica Bohra

Independent Director

Nimit Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd

Summary

Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Limited was originally incorporated at Sikar as Kaler Electricals Private Limited on 9 July, 2002 under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. The Company name was changed to Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Private Limited on 19 January, 2018 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. Consequent upon the conversion of Company to Public Limited, the name was changed to Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 1 February, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur.The Company was originally established as Kaler Electricals Private Limited in year 2002 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Sharwan Kumar Kaler and his wife Mrs. Sohani Devi to take over running business of M/s. Kaler Electric Works , a Proprietor Firm owned by Mr. Sharwan Kumar Kaler himself. The journey started in 2002 in Rajasthan to meet the supply of quality products and achieving objective of being a preferred supplier. The Company is engaged in the trading and production/manufacturing product range encompassing uPVC pipes, HDPE pipe, Wires 7 Cables, fittings and abundance of accessories under the brand name REX. The Rex Group of Industries emerged as one of Indias leading manufacturers in the field of PVC Pipes & Fittings and PVC insulated electrical wires. The Company produces excellent Three Core flat cables, Sin
Company FAQs

What is the Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd share price today?

The Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹73.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd is ₹69.74 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd is 14.73 and 2.22 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd is ₹54 and ₹91.85 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd?

Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.46%, 3 Years at 15.86%, 1 Year at 3.94%, 6 Month at 0.14%, 3 Month at -15.12% and 1 Month at -3.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.20 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.80 %

