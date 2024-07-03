Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹69.05
Prev. Close₹70.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.38
Day's High₹73.8
Day's Low₹69.05
52 Week's High₹91.85
52 Week's Low₹54
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)69.74
P/E14.73
EPS5.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.45
8.6
8.6
6.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.94
14.36
10.74
5.35
Net Worth
31.39
22.96
19.34
11.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
Revenue
37.23
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-29.97
As % of sales
80.49
Employee costs
-1.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.96
Depreciation
-1
Tax paid
-0.65
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
128.61
117.64
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
128.61
117.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.42
0.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sharwan Kumar Kaler
Non Executive Director
Jitendra Kumar Kaler
Whole-time Director
Sohani Devi
Whole-time Director
Rajendra Kaler
Independent Director
Subhash Meel
Independent Director
Anil Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monica Bohra
Independent Director
Nimit Jain
Reports by Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd
Summary
Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Limited was originally incorporated at Sikar as Kaler Electricals Private Limited on 9 July, 2002 under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. The Company name was changed to Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Private Limited on 19 January, 2018 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. Consequent upon the conversion of Company to Public Limited, the name was changed to Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 1 February, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur.The Company was originally established as Kaler Electricals Private Limited in year 2002 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Sharwan Kumar Kaler and his wife Mrs. Sohani Devi to take over running business of M/s. Kaler Electric Works , a Proprietor Firm owned by Mr. Sharwan Kumar Kaler himself. The journey started in 2002 in Rajasthan to meet the supply of quality products and achieving objective of being a preferred supplier. The Company is engaged in the trading and production/manufacturing product range encompassing uPVC pipes, HDPE pipe, Wires 7 Cables, fittings and abundance of accessories under the brand name REX. The Rex Group of Industries emerged as one of Indias leading manufacturers in the field of PVC Pipes & Fittings and PVC insulated electrical wires. The Company produces excellent Three Core flat cables, Sin
Read More
The Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹73.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd is ₹69.74 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd is 14.73 and 2.22 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd is ₹54 and ₹91.85 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.46%, 3 Years at 15.86%, 1 Year at 3.94%, 6 Month at 0.14%, 3 Month at -15.12% and 1 Month at -3.78%.
