Summary

Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Limited was originally incorporated at Sikar as Kaler Electricals Private Limited on 9 July, 2002 under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. The Company name was changed to Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Private Limited on 19 January, 2018 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. Consequent upon the conversion of Company to Public Limited, the name was changed to Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 1 February, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur.The Company was originally established as Kaler Electricals Private Limited in year 2002 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Sharwan Kumar Kaler and his wife Mrs. Sohani Devi to take over running business of M/s. Kaler Electric Works , a Proprietor Firm owned by Mr. Sharwan Kumar Kaler himself. The journey started in 2002 in Rajasthan to meet the supply of quality products and achieving objective of being a preferred supplier. The Company is engaged in the trading and production/manufacturing product range encompassing uPVC pipes, HDPE pipe, Wires 7 Cables, fittings and abundance of accessories under the brand name REX. The Rex Group of Industries emerged as one of Indias leading manufacturers in the field of PVC Pipes & Fittings and PVC insulated electrical wires. The Company produces excellent Three Core flat cables, Sin

