|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Rex Pipes And Cables Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|To consider other business matters1. To Discussion on Banking Exposures (Credit Facility from HDFC Bank)2. Any Other Business with permission of chair. Rex Pipes And Cables Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Rex Pipes And Cables Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Feb 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|To consider other business matters Rex Pipes And Cables Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/02/2024)
