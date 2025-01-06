Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
Revenue
37.23
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-29.97
As % of sales
80.49
Employee costs
-1.4
As % of sales
3.77
Other costs
-2.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.57
Operating profit
3.78
OPM
10.15
Depreciation
-1
Interest expense
-1.32
Other income
0.51
Profit before tax
1.96
Taxes
-0.65
Tax rate
-33.41
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
1.3
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
1.3
yoy growth (%)
NPM
3.5
