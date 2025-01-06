iifl-logo-icon 1
Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019

Revenue

37.23

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-29.97

As % of sales

80.49

Employee costs

-1.4

As % of sales

3.77

Other costs

-2.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.57

Operating profit

3.78

OPM

10.15

Depreciation

-1

Interest expense

-1.32

Other income

0.51

Profit before tax

1.96

Taxes

-0.65

Tax rate

-33.41

Minorities and other

0

Adj. profit

1.3

Exceptional items

0

Net profit

1.3

yoy growth (%)

NPM

3.5

