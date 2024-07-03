Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd Summary

Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Limited was originally incorporated at Sikar as Kaler Electricals Private Limited on 9 July, 2002 under the provisions of Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. The Company name was changed to Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Private Limited on 19 January, 2018 vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Jaipur. Consequent upon the conversion of Company to Public Limited, the name was changed to Rex Pipes and Cables Industries Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 1 February, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur.The Company was originally established as Kaler Electricals Private Limited in year 2002 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Sharwan Kumar Kaler and his wife Mrs. Sohani Devi to take over running business of M/s. Kaler Electric Works , a Proprietor Firm owned by Mr. Sharwan Kumar Kaler himself. The journey started in 2002 in Rajasthan to meet the supply of quality products and achieving objective of being a preferred supplier. The Company is engaged in the trading and production/manufacturing product range encompassing uPVC pipes, HDPE pipe, Wires 7 Cables, fittings and abundance of accessories under the brand name REX. The Rex Group of Industries emerged as one of Indias leading manufacturers in the field of PVC Pipes & Fittings and PVC insulated electrical wires. The Company produces excellent Three Core flat cables, Single Core Flexible Home wire, Poly Wrapped Winding wire along with UPVC, HDPE and sprinklers with unique skills, continuous technological upgrading machines, professional management testing and persistent dedication without compromising on quality leading the entire organization to National and International name and reputation.The Company emerged into a national entity as a complete innovation for its own type of manufactured products. It offer PVC pipes, HDPE pipe, cables classified in a systematic manner to ensure easy and accurate selection, with the simultaneous advantage of providing cost effective solutions for customers. The Company has established itself as an innovative leader and quality manufacturer by continuously upgrading technology, modernizing manufacturing facilities and maintaining highest standards of quality and services. The Company has set up a plant situated at E-128 & E-129, IID, Palsana Sikar for manufacturing of bus body and fabrication of bus bodies with a capacity of 600 buses per year. The Company has set up a state of-the-art facility of manufacturing of buses with a brand name Rex Coaches. The plant, designed to manufacture all types of vehicles, ranging from automobiles to trucks and from minivans to busses, is located 2 km away from the Palsana City and 5 km away from Palsana NH52 toll tax, and occupies a closed area of 6000 and a total area of 9000 square meters approximately. The plant carries out the cutting, perforating, bending and welding of raw material profiles, as well as the manufacture of frame fixtures and complete panels. The frames are then fitted, completing the manufacture of the vehicle body.The Rex Coaches, a Power House of Bus Body Design and driven by a Passion for Innovation with Mass manufacturing capabilities catering to the various Indian OEMs, STUs, Fleet Operators and Educational Institutions. Rex Coaches offers a wide product range covering various applications for passenger transport industry mainly, City buses (Low floor, Semi-Low floor); Inter-City Coaches; School Buses; Executive Buses;-Customized Vanity Van, Motorhomes & Camper vans; Shipping Containers (20, 25 and 40 FT); and Commercial Road Containers Trucks; Commercial Loading Trucks.In 2009, 8000 sq. meter Industrial Land allotted by Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) for Manufacturer Unit at B-99, RIICO Industrial Growth Center, Palsana Distt. Sikar (Rajasthan).In 2011, 4000 Sq. Mtr. Industrial Land Allotted by RIICO Ltd for Manufacturer Unit at E-106, RIICO Industrial Growth Center, Palsana Distt. Sikar (Rajasthan). The Company ventured into the business of Manufacture of PVC Pipe, HDPE Pipes, Cables at B-99, RIICO Industrial Growth Center, Palsana, Distt. Sikar (Rajasthan) in 2011.During the year 2012, 4000 Sq. Mtr. Industrial Land allotted by RIICO Ltd for Manufacturer Unit at E-128, RIICO Industrial Growth Center, Palsana Distt. Sikar (Rajasthan) and 4000 Sq. Mtr. Industrial Land allotted by RIICO Ltd for Manufacturer Unit at E-129, RIICO Industrial Growth Center, Palsana Distt. Sikar (Rajasthan).The Company extended the HDPE Plant up to Size 650 MM at E-106, RIICO Industrial Growth Centre, Palsana, Distt.- Sikar (Rajasthan) and established New unit of Bus Body Manufacturing at Plot No. E-128 & E-129, RIICO Industrial Growth Centre, Palsana, Distt.- Sikar (Rajasthan) during the year 2017.The Company established Solar Grid Tied Power Plant up to capacity of 450 KWP at B-99, RIICO Industrial Growth Center, Palsana, Dist. Sikar (Rajasthan) during the year 2018.In 2019, the Company started the production of bus manufacturing business.In 2023-24, the Company acquired 59,90,000 i.e. 99.84% of shareholding of M/s Swastik Infracity Private Limited, on 7th September 2023 making it as a subsidiary Company.