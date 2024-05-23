|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|17 Jun 2024
|20 May 2024
|Rex Pipes And Cables Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 20, 2024. Rex Pipes And Cables Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on Jun 17, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024) Rex Pipes And Cables Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on Jun 17, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/06/2024) Rex Pipes And Cables Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding voting results of Annual General Meeting held on Jun 17, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/06/2024) Rex Pipes And Cables Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/06/2024) Rex Pipes And Cables Industries Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on Jun 17, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/06/2024)
