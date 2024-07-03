iifl-logo-icon 1
Prakash Pipes Ltd Share Price

482.45
(-3.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:14:58 PM

  • Open505
  • Day's High505.15
  • 52 Wk High667.95
  • Prev. Close501.65
  • Day's Low479.15
  • 52 Wk Low 319.8
  • Turnover (lac)398.04
  • P/E12.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value173.45
  • EPS41.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,153.94
  • Div. Yield0.36
Prakash Pipes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

505

Prev. Close

501.65

Turnover(Lac.)

398.04

Day's High

505.15

Day's Low

479.15

52 Week's High

667.95

52 Week's Low

319.8

Book Value

173.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,153.94

P/E

12.22

EPS

41.06

Divi. Yield

0.36

Prakash Pipes Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.8

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

Prakash Pipes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prakash Pipes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.40%

Non-Promoter- 2.01%

Institutions: 2.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prakash Pipes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.92

23.92

23.92

23.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

341.25

254.69

211.39

167.64

Net Worth

365.17

278.61

235.31

191.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

476.15

385.14

yoy growth (%)

23.63

Raw materials

-354.79

-292.8

As % of sales

74.51

76.02

Employee costs

-23.29

-18.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

50.79

34.3

Depreciation

-8.37

-6.49

Tax paid

-14.99

-9.55

Working capital

34.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.63

Op profit growth

52.41

EBIT growth

45.36

Net profit growth

44.64

Prakash Pipes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prakash Pipes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

V P Agarwal

ED / MD / CEO / Promoter

Kanha Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Vikram Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

SATRAM KESWANI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Parveen Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Satish Chander Gosain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prakash Pipes Ltd

Summary

Prakash Pipes business was founded by Mr. Ved Prakash Agarwal, who has been engaged in the business of manufacturing PVC pipes and fittings since 1981. The Company evolved into one of the leading brands of PVC pipes and fittings in India. The capacity has steadily grown from just 2,400 MTPA to 55,000 MTPA and counting. The Company was incorporated on June 29, 2017 as a subsidiary of Prakash Industries Limited in India. The Company has manufacturing facilities in India and sell products in domestic as well as international markets. The Company is formed for the manufacturing of PVC pipes & fittings and packaging products. The Company diversified into the flexible packaging business after an appraisal of the synergies and prospects. The manufacturing plant is located in Kashipur (Uttarakhand), which is spread over 60 acres with more than 50% land being utilised for green plantation. The Companys products are distributed by over 600 dealers and retailers.Pursuant to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Order, PVC Pipe and Packaging Segment of Prakash Industries Limited has been demerged into Prakash Pipes Limited (Resulting Company) with effective from 1st April 2018, being Appointed Date and NCLT Order, Prakash Pipes Limited ceased to be subsidiary of Prakash Industries Limited from Appointed Date. (Demerged Company). The Companys plastics business is divided into two segments: PVC pipes & fittings and flexible packaging. The Companys PVC pipes & fittings business comprises a r
Company FAQs

What is the Prakash Pipes Ltd share price today?

The Prakash Pipes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹482.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prakash Pipes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prakash Pipes Ltd is ₹1153.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prakash Pipes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prakash Pipes Ltd is 12.22 and 2.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prakash Pipes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prakash Pipes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prakash Pipes Ltd is ₹319.8 and ₹667.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prakash Pipes Ltd?

Prakash Pipes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.34%, 3 Years at 54.79%, 1 Year at 27.26%, 6 Month at 7.13%, 3 Month at -14.69% and 1 Month at -3.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prakash Pipes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prakash Pipes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.41 %
Institutions - 2.01 %
Public - 53.59 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
