SectorPlastic products
Open₹505
Prev. Close₹501.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹398.04
Day's High₹505.15
Day's Low₹479.15
52 Week's High₹667.95
52 Week's Low₹319.8
Book Value₹173.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,153.94
P/E12.22
EPS41.06
Divi. Yield0.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.92
23.92
23.92
23.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
341.25
254.69
211.39
167.64
Net Worth
365.17
278.61
235.31
191.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
476.15
385.14
yoy growth (%)
23.63
Raw materials
-354.79
-292.8
As % of sales
74.51
76.02
Employee costs
-23.29
-18.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
50.79
34.3
Depreciation
-8.37
-6.49
Tax paid
-14.99
-9.55
Working capital
34.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.63
Op profit growth
52.41
EBIT growth
45.36
Net profit growth
44.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
V P Agarwal
ED / MD / CEO / Promoter
Kanha Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Vikram Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
SATRAM KESWANI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Parveen Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Satish Chander Gosain
Summary
Prakash Pipes business was founded by Mr. Ved Prakash Agarwal, who has been engaged in the business of manufacturing PVC pipes and fittings since 1981. The Company evolved into one of the leading brands of PVC pipes and fittings in India. The capacity has steadily grown from just 2,400 MTPA to 55,000 MTPA and counting. The Company was incorporated on June 29, 2017 as a subsidiary of Prakash Industries Limited in India. The Company has manufacturing facilities in India and sell products in domestic as well as international markets. The Company is formed for the manufacturing of PVC pipes & fittings and packaging products. The Company diversified into the flexible packaging business after an appraisal of the synergies and prospects. The manufacturing plant is located in Kashipur (Uttarakhand), which is spread over 60 acres with more than 50% land being utilised for green plantation. The Companys products are distributed by over 600 dealers and retailers.Pursuant to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Order, PVC Pipe and Packaging Segment of Prakash Industries Limited has been demerged into Prakash Pipes Limited (Resulting Company) with effective from 1st April 2018, being Appointed Date and NCLT Order, Prakash Pipes Limited ceased to be subsidiary of Prakash Industries Limited from Appointed Date. (Demerged Company). The Companys plastics business is divided into two segments: PVC pipes & fittings and flexible packaging. The Companys PVC pipes & fittings business comprises a r
The Prakash Pipes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹482.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prakash Pipes Ltd is ₹1153.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prakash Pipes Ltd is 12.22 and 2.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prakash Pipes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prakash Pipes Ltd is ₹319.8 and ₹667.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prakash Pipes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.34%, 3 Years at 54.79%, 1 Year at 27.26%, 6 Month at 7.13%, 3 Month at -14.69% and 1 Month at -3.28%.
