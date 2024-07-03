Summary

Prakash Pipes business was founded by Mr. Ved Prakash Agarwal, who has been engaged in the business of manufacturing PVC pipes and fittings since 1981. The Company evolved into one of the leading brands of PVC pipes and fittings in India. The capacity has steadily grown from just 2,400 MTPA to 55,000 MTPA and counting. The Company was incorporated on June 29, 2017 as a subsidiary of Prakash Industries Limited in India. The Company has manufacturing facilities in India and sell products in domestic as well as international markets. The Company is formed for the manufacturing of PVC pipes & fittings and packaging products. The Company diversified into the flexible packaging business after an appraisal of the synergies and prospects. The manufacturing plant is located in Kashipur (Uttarakhand), which is spread over 60 acres with more than 50% land being utilised for green plantation. The Companys products are distributed by over 600 dealers and retailers.Pursuant to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Order, PVC Pipe and Packaging Segment of Prakash Industries Limited has been demerged into Prakash Pipes Limited (Resulting Company) with effective from 1st April 2018, being Appointed Date and NCLT Order, Prakash Pipes Limited ceased to be subsidiary of Prakash Industries Limited from Appointed Date. (Demerged Company). The Companys plastics business is divided into two segments: PVC pipes & fittings and flexible packaging. The Companys PVC pipes & fittings business comprises a r

