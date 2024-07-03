Prakash Pipes Ltd Summary

Prakash Pipes business was founded by Mr. Ved Prakash Agarwal, who has been engaged in the business of manufacturing PVC pipes and fittings since 1981. The Company evolved into one of the leading brands of PVC pipes and fittings in India. The capacity has steadily grown from just 2,400 MTPA to 55,000 MTPA and counting. The Company was incorporated on June 29, 2017 as a subsidiary of Prakash Industries Limited in India. The Company has manufacturing facilities in India and sell products in domestic as well as international markets. The Company is formed for the manufacturing of PVC pipes & fittings and packaging products. The Company diversified into the flexible packaging business after an appraisal of the synergies and prospects. The manufacturing plant is located in Kashipur (Uttarakhand), which is spread over 60 acres with more than 50% land being utilised for green plantation. The Companys products are distributed by over 600 dealers and retailers.Pursuant to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Order, PVC Pipe and Packaging Segment of Prakash Industries Limited has been demerged into Prakash Pipes Limited (Resulting Company) with effective from 1st April 2018, being Appointed Date and NCLT Order, Prakash Pipes Limited ceased to be subsidiary of Prakash Industries Limited from Appointed Date. (Demerged Company). The Companys plastics business is divided into two segments: PVC pipes & fittings and flexible packaging. The Companys PVC pipes & fittings business comprises a range of products such as agri pipes, column pipes, and plumbing pipes, casing Pipes, SWR pipes, garden pipes and related fittings that find application in irrigation, drainage, housing and sanitation. The Companys flexible packaging business manufactures high performance barrier films and laminates that are used in packaging of food, beverages, oil, personal care and pharmaceutical products.The Company had entered the business of flexible packaging in FY 2018-19 to address the growing need of flexible packaging for FMCG and pharma products. The Company invested in equipment from lndias leading equipment suppliers, marked by high manufacturing efficiency and product quality. It focused on the value-added packaging segments such as specialized pouches. The Company serves the growing needs of FMCG brands such as CG Group, Cornitos, Patanjali, Anmol, Cremica, Creambell, Bambino, among others. The Company created a Pan-India presence as well as tapped the export markets. The Company integrated backwards into the manufacturing of blown PE films, printing inks and printing cylinder.The Company has undertaken capacity expansion at PVC Pipe & fittings plant, which is in advanced stages of implementation. The Company ventured into flexible packaging and laminates business at the existing plant at Kashipur, in Uttarakhand. Flexible Packaging business has huge potential for growth in consumer preferences towards branded / packaged products, growth of packaging end-sectors like food and beverages, beauty care, personal care and pharmaceuticals along with organized retail and strong overseas demand for packaged export products.The Company is the undisputed market leader in North India under the Prakash brand that is respected for Lay it, forget it. Products are distributed to more than 600 dealers and retail counters. The Company strengthened dealer franchise across the market presence. The presence across five states with over 1000 distribution and retail counters made it possible to penetrate regions of emerging demand. Despite competing with other brands, Prakash successfully retained a lions share of market place in North India, which is an index of trust evoked by the Companys products and longstanding presence.The Company extended from manufacturing PVC pipes to flexible packaging, broad basing the Companys dependence from one business (and limited influence) to two businesses (wider influence). The Company increased the installed capacity from 5400 MTPA to 9600 MTPA and achieved 100% capacity utilization in June 2020 amidst the pandemic lockdownThe Company integrated backwards in flexible packaging business with the addition of Printing Ink, Blown PE film and Rotogravure cylinder manufacturing that enhanced finished product quality, manufacturing efficiency and working capital stability. The Company up-based offerings that helped widen the product basket. For instance, the Company extended from usual PVC pipes & fittings range to special purpose CPVC pipes & fittings portfolio that addressed the needs of household sector. The ability to provide a wider product portfolio strengthened the positioning as a single-stop solutions provider.The Companys manufacturing units are certified for BRCGS packaging certification (global standard for packaging and packaging materials), ISO 22000:2018 (food safety management), ISO 9001:2015 (standard quality maintenance) and ISO 9001 (quality management system).During financial year 2020-21, the Company had allotted 35,00,000 Equity Shares having Nominal Value of Rs 10/- each at a premium of Rs 64.50. Accordingly paid-up capital of the Company increased from Rs 20.41 crores to Rs. 23.91 crores.