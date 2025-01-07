iifl-logo-icon 1
Prakash Pipes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

486.95
(1.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

476.15

385.14

yoy growth (%)

23.63

Raw materials

-354.79

-292.8

As % of sales

74.51

76.02

Employee costs

-23.29

-18.92

As % of sales

4.89

4.91

Other costs

-39.59

-35.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.31

9.1

Operating profit

58.48

38.37

OPM

12.28

9.96

Depreciation

-8.37

-6.49

Interest expense

-1.47

-1.65

Other income

2.15

4.07

Profit before tax

50.79

34.3

Taxes

-14.99

-9.55

Tax rate

-29.51

-27.84

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

35.8

24.75

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

35.8

24.75

yoy growth (%)

44.64

NPM

7.51

6.42

