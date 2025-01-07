Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
476.15
385.14
yoy growth (%)
23.63
Raw materials
-354.79
-292.8
As % of sales
74.51
76.02
Employee costs
-23.29
-18.92
As % of sales
4.89
4.91
Other costs
-39.59
-35.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.31
9.1
Operating profit
58.48
38.37
OPM
12.28
9.96
Depreciation
-8.37
-6.49
Interest expense
-1.47
-1.65
Other income
2.15
4.07
Profit before tax
50.79
34.3
Taxes
-14.99
-9.55
Tax rate
-29.51
-27.84
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
35.8
24.75
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
35.8
24.75
yoy growth (%)
44.64
NPM
7.51
6.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.