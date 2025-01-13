Prakash Pipes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.92
23.92
23.92
23.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
341.25
254.69
211.39
167.64
Net Worth
365.17
278.61
235.31
191.56
Minority Interest
Debt
40.18
9.58
5.17
1.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
6.41
6.37
4.07
Total Liabilities
405.35
294.6
246.85
197.19
Fixed Assets
79.78
72.34
105.19
77.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
41.51
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.83
11.6
18.61
23.08
Networking Capital
63.79
89.63
76.55
64.08
Inventories
55.26
49.14
59.17
55.1
Inventory Days
42.23
Sundry Debtors
75.05
75.24
58.77
44.16
Debtor Days
33.85
Other Current Assets
20.66
22.59
14.67
13.18
Sundry Creditors
-43.61
-25.13
-25.4
-25.43
Creditor Days
19.49
Other Current Liabilities
-43.57
-32.21
-30.66
-22.93
Cash
216.44
121.03
46.5
32.42
Total Assets
405.35
294.6
246.85
197.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.