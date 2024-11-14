iifl-logo-icon 1
Prakash Pipes Ltd Board Meeting

437.55
(-0.43%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Prakash Pipes CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Prakash Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results With Limited Review For The Quarter And Half Year Ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30.09.2024 With Limited Review Carried Out By Auditors Of The Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Prakash Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results With Limited Review For The Period Ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review for the quarter ended 30.06.2024, Re-classification of entity from Promoter Group to Public Category and Addition in Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 20246 May 2024
Prakash Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Audited Financial Results for the period ended 31st March, 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow, Auditors Report, Press Release and Dividend @ 18% i.e. Rs. 1.80 .... (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Prakash Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results with Limited Review for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 with Limited Review Carried out by Auditors of the Company Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 with Limited Review carried out by the Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

