Summary

Jai Corp Limited (JCL) was incorporated on 6th June, 1985. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 12th June, 1985. The Company has traditionally been into manufacturing businesses like steel, plastic processing and spinning yarn. Apart from expansion of its plastic processing business, it is now focusing and investing in emerging opportunities like developing SEZs, infrastructure, venture capital and real estate.After a month, in July of the same year, the Company entered the capital market with a public issue. JCLs own manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 800 t.p.a at Murbad in Maharashtra was commenced commercial production in January of the year 1987 to manufacture HDPE/PP Woven Sacks. The second unit went on stream in January of the year 1990 with an installed capacity of 1,200 t.p.a at Murbad for manufacturing of FIBC fabrics and HDPE/PP Woven sacks. The Company then had set up its third unit at Silvassa, for manufacturing FIBC, popularly known as Jumbo Bags, where the commercial production commenced in February, 1992. The 100% Export Oriented Unit was established at Village Kahdoli, Silvassa for manufacture of woven sacks, fabric etc in the year 2002-03. The Company had discontinued its manufacturing operations at plastic processing unit situated at Rakholi (Silvassa) from November of the year 2003. Jai Corp had promoted three number of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) for generation, transmission and distribution of Power to Speci

