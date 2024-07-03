iifl-logo-icon 1
Jai Corp Ltd Share Price

203
(-10.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:53 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open220
  • Day's High222.1
  • 52 Wk High438.3
  • Prev. Close225.55
  • Day's Low203
  • 52 Wk Low 207.55
  • Turnover (lac)12,409.74
  • P/E55.58
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value66.65
  • EPS4.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,622.52
  • Div. Yield0.22
No Records Found

Jai Corp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

220

Prev. Close

225.55

Turnover(Lac.)

12,409.74

Day's High

222.1

Day's Low

203

52 Week's High

438.3

52 Week's Low

207.55

Book Value

66.65

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,622.52

P/E

55.58

EPS

4.06

Divi. Yield

0.22

Jai Corp Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jul, 2024

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Jai Corp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

Jai Corp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.79%

Non-Promoter- 3.21%

Institutions: 3.21%

Non-Institutions: 22.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jai Corp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.85

17.85

17.85

17.85

Preference Capital

235.72

235.72

235.72

237.73

Reserves

1,133.78

1,089

1,096.68

1,044.51

Net Worth

1,387.35

1,342.57

1,350.25

1,300.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

468.94

543.68

575.97

655.41

yoy growth (%)

-13.74

-5.6

-12.11

5.34

Raw materials

-306.81

-367

-364.79

-431

As % of sales

65.42

67.5

63.33

65.76

Employee costs

-43.16

-50.63

-47.7

-52.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

125.07

45.48

42.91

6.1

Depreciation

-10.56

-14.01

-15.36

-16.43

Tax paid

-29.16

-4.94

-18.49

-20.61

Working capital

39.12

-21.96

-1.97

7.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.74

-5.6

-12.11

5.34

Op profit growth

-6.77

-33.6

11

6.76

EBIT growth

101.16

-26.44

13.69

-13.71

Net profit growth

143.23

66.07

-268.26

1,761.86

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

463.06

594.33

720.09

471.51

526.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

463.06

594.33

720.09

471.51

526.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

36.69

25.13

27.42

111.66

35.11

Jai Corp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,615.15

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,621.6

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.6

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,651.8

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.95

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jai Corp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anand Jain

Vice Chairman

Virendra Jain

Managing Director & CEO

Gaurav Jain

Director (Works)

Dinesh D. Paliwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Priyanka S Fadia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kaushik Deva

Independent Non Exe. Director

A J Jasani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shruti Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ananjan Datta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jai Corp Ltd

Summary

Summary

Jai Corp Limited (JCL) was incorporated on 6th June, 1985. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 12th June, 1985. The Company has traditionally been into manufacturing businesses like steel, plastic processing and spinning yarn. Apart from expansion of its plastic processing business, it is now focusing and investing in emerging opportunities like developing SEZs, infrastructure, venture capital and real estate.After a month, in July of the same year, the Company entered the capital market with a public issue. JCLs own manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 800 t.p.a at Murbad in Maharashtra was commenced commercial production in January of the year 1987 to manufacture HDPE/PP Woven Sacks. The second unit went on stream in January of the year 1990 with an installed capacity of 1,200 t.p.a at Murbad for manufacturing of FIBC fabrics and HDPE/PP Woven sacks. The Company then had set up its third unit at Silvassa, for manufacturing FIBC, popularly known as Jumbo Bags, where the commercial production commenced in February, 1992. The 100% Export Oriented Unit was established at Village Kahdoli, Silvassa for manufacture of woven sacks, fabric etc in the year 2002-03. The Company had discontinued its manufacturing operations at plastic processing unit situated at Rakholi (Silvassa) from November of the year 2003. Jai Corp had promoted three number of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) for generation, transmission and distribution of Power to Speci
Company FAQs

What is the Jai Corp Ltd share price today?

The Jai Corp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹203 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jai Corp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jai Corp Ltd is ₹3622.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jai Corp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jai Corp Ltd is 55.58 and 3.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jai Corp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jai Corp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jai Corp Ltd is ₹207.55 and ₹438.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jai Corp Ltd?

Jai Corp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.28%, 3 Years at 21.29%, 1 Year at -43.10%, 6 Month at -43.49%, 3 Month at -36.08% and 1 Month at -39.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jai Corp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jai Corp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.79 %
Institutions - 3.22 %
Public - 22.99 %

