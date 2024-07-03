SectorPlastic products
Open₹220
Prev. Close₹225.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹12,409.74
Day's High₹222.1
Day's Low₹203
52 Week's High₹438.3
52 Week's Low₹207.55
Book Value₹66.65
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,622.52
P/E55.58
EPS4.06
Divi. Yield0.22
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.85
17.85
17.85
17.85
Preference Capital
235.72
235.72
235.72
237.73
Reserves
1,133.78
1,089
1,096.68
1,044.51
Net Worth
1,387.35
1,342.57
1,350.25
1,300.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
468.94
543.68
575.97
655.41
yoy growth (%)
-13.74
-5.6
-12.11
5.34
Raw materials
-306.81
-367
-364.79
-431
As % of sales
65.42
67.5
63.33
65.76
Employee costs
-43.16
-50.63
-47.7
-52.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
125.07
45.48
42.91
6.1
Depreciation
-10.56
-14.01
-15.36
-16.43
Tax paid
-29.16
-4.94
-18.49
-20.61
Working capital
39.12
-21.96
-1.97
7.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.74
-5.6
-12.11
5.34
Op profit growth
-6.77
-33.6
11
6.76
EBIT growth
101.16
-26.44
13.69
-13.71
Net profit growth
143.23
66.07
-268.26
1,761.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
463.06
594.33
720.09
471.51
526.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
463.06
594.33
720.09
471.51
526.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
36.69
25.13
27.42
111.66
35.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,615.15
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,621.6
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.6
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,651.8
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.95
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anand Jain
Vice Chairman
Virendra Jain
Managing Director & CEO
Gaurav Jain
Director (Works)
Dinesh D. Paliwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Priyanka S Fadia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kaushik Deva
Independent Non Exe. Director
A J Jasani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shruti Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ananjan Datta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jai Corp Ltd
Summary
Jai Corp Limited (JCL) was incorporated on 6th June, 1985. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 12th June, 1985. The Company has traditionally been into manufacturing businesses like steel, plastic processing and spinning yarn. Apart from expansion of its plastic processing business, it is now focusing and investing in emerging opportunities like developing SEZs, infrastructure, venture capital and real estate.After a month, in July of the same year, the Company entered the capital market with a public issue. JCLs own manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 800 t.p.a at Murbad in Maharashtra was commenced commercial production in January of the year 1987 to manufacture HDPE/PP Woven Sacks. The second unit went on stream in January of the year 1990 with an installed capacity of 1,200 t.p.a at Murbad for manufacturing of FIBC fabrics and HDPE/PP Woven sacks. The Company then had set up its third unit at Silvassa, for manufacturing FIBC, popularly known as Jumbo Bags, where the commercial production commenced in February, 1992. The 100% Export Oriented Unit was established at Village Kahdoli, Silvassa for manufacture of woven sacks, fabric etc in the year 2002-03. The Company had discontinued its manufacturing operations at plastic processing unit situated at Rakholi (Silvassa) from November of the year 2003. Jai Corp had promoted three number of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) for generation, transmission and distribution of Power to Speci
Read More
The Jai Corp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹203 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jai Corp Ltd is ₹3622.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jai Corp Ltd is 55.58 and 3.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jai Corp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jai Corp Ltd is ₹207.55 and ₹438.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jai Corp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.28%, 3 Years at 21.29%, 1 Year at -43.10%, 6 Month at -43.49%, 3 Month at -36.08% and 1 Month at -39.61%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.