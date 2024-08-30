Jai Corp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.85
17.85
17.85
17.85
Preference Capital
235.72
235.72
235.72
237.73
Reserves
1,133.78
1,089
1,096.68
1,044.51
Net Worth
1,387.35
1,342.57
1,350.25
1,300.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.51
0
91.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.49
16.52
16.95
17.39
Total Liabilities
1,403.84
1,360.6
1,367.2
1,409.35
Fixed Assets
119.02
126.49
130.14
136.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,094.78
1,037.23
967.18
958.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.38
0.28
0.23
0.28
Networking Capital
181.95
192.61
262.91
300.62
Inventories
63.86
60.96
83.52
101.02
Inventory Days
78.62
Sundry Debtors
49.03
51.2
62.85
58.93
Debtor Days
45.86
Other Current Assets
93.32
98.97
143.81
158.98
Sundry Creditors
-6.34
-4.22
-6.61
-4.38
Creditor Days
3.4
Other Current Liabilities
-17.92
-14.3
-20.66
-13.93
Cash
7.7
3.98
6.72
13.55
Total Assets
1,403.83
1,360.59
1,367.18
1,409.36
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.