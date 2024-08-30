Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.32
-5.34
-15.3
3.83
Op profit growth
-8.49
-26.89
-17.36
-0.53
EBIT growth
102.25
-0.08
-14.44
-6.19
Net profit growth
176.5
-1,863.34
-89.6
29.59
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.21
9.45
12.23
12.54
EBIT margin
30.33
12.7
12.03
11.91
Net profit margin
19.63
6.01
-0.32
-2.62
RoCE
9.17
4.16
3.5
3.79
RoNW
1.58
0.51
-0.03
-0.37
RoA
1.48
0.49
-0.02
-0.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.2
1.89
0
0
Dividend per share
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
4.4
0.9
-1.13
-1.95
Book value per share
78.15
86.01
97.66
69.25
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.24
26.74
0
0
P/CEPS
19.16
55.71
-117.84
-37.79
P/B
1.3
0.84
2.12
1.06
EV/EBIDTA
10.08
10.14
26.57
22.46
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
1.49
-152.71
-17.32
Tax payout
-29.39
-13.4
-106.07
-465.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.16
48.7
48.64
39.99
Inventory days
172.42
135.79
131.31
115.56
Creditor days
-4.07
-4.81
-4.81
-8.03
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-9.13
-2.88
-1.35
-1.06
Net debt / equity
0.05
0
0
0.73
Net debt / op. profit
1.59
-0.16
-0.19
10.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.14
-65.87
-60.8
-64.1
Employee costs
-10.87
-10.74
-9.76
-9.59
Other costs
-13.76
-13.93
-17.19
-13.75
