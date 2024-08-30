iifl-logo-icon 1
Jai Corp Ltd Key Ratios

148.2
(-5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.32

-5.34

-15.3

3.83

Op profit growth

-8.49

-26.89

-17.36

-0.53

EBIT growth

102.25

-0.08

-14.44

-6.19

Net profit growth

176.5

-1,863.34

-89.6

29.59

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.21

9.45

12.23

12.54

EBIT margin

30.33

12.7

12.03

11.91

Net profit margin

19.63

6.01

-0.32

-2.62

RoCE

9.17

4.16

3.5

3.79

RoNW

1.58

0.51

-0.03

-0.37

RoA

1.48

0.49

-0.02

-0.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

5.2

1.89

0

0

Dividend per share

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Cash EPS

4.4

0.9

-1.13

-1.95

Book value per share

78.15

86.01

97.66

69.25

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.24

26.74

0

0

P/CEPS

19.16

55.71

-117.84

-37.79

P/B

1.3

0.84

2.12

1.06

EV/EBIDTA

10.08

10.14

26.57

22.46

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

1.49

-152.71

-17.32

Tax payout

-29.39

-13.4

-106.07

-465.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

50.16

48.7

48.64

39.99

Inventory days

172.42

135.79

131.31

115.56

Creditor days

-4.07

-4.81

-4.81

-8.03

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-9.13

-2.88

-1.35

-1.06

Net debt / equity

0.05

0

0

0.73

Net debt / op. profit

1.59

-0.16

-0.19

10.47

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.14

-65.87

-60.8

-64.1

Employee costs

-10.87

-10.74

-9.76

-9.59

Other costs

-13.76

-13.93

-17.19

-13.75

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

Read More

