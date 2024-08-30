iifl-logo-icon 1
Jai Corp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

203
(-10.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

125.07

45.48

42.91

6.1

Depreciation

-10.56

-14.01

-15.36

-16.43

Tax paid

-29.16

-4.94

-18.49

-20.61

Working capital

39.12

-21.96

-1.97

7.8

Other operating items

Operating

124.47

4.56

7.08

-23.14

Capital expenditure

-24.57

-0.42

14.99

22.08

Free cash flow

99.9

4.13

22.07

-1.06

Equity raised

1,663.09

1,732.77

2,641.12

2,084.45

Investing

-49.67

-130.84

-391.37

67.29

Financing

91.72

-0.36

923.5

27.87

Dividends paid

0

0

2.41

2.41

Net in cash

1,805.04

1,605.71

3,197.73

2,180.96

