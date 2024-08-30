Jai Corp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
125.07
45.48
42.91
6.1
Depreciation
-10.56
-14.01
-15.36
-16.43
Tax paid
-29.16
-4.94
-18.49
-20.61
Working capital
39.12
-21.96
-1.97
7.8
Other operating items
Operating
124.47
4.56
7.08
-23.14
Capital expenditure
-24.57
-0.42
14.99
22.08
Free cash flow
99.9
4.13
22.07
-1.06
Equity raised
1,663.09
1,732.77
2,641.12
2,084.45
Investing
-49.67
-130.84
-391.37
67.29
Financing
91.72
-0.36
923.5
27.87
Dividends paid
0
0
2.41
2.41
Net in cash
1,805.04
1,605.71
3,197.73
2,180.96
