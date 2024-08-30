iifl-logo-icon 1
Jai Corp Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

205.7
(1.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:49:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

468.94

543.68

575.97

655.41

yoy growth (%)

-13.74

-5.6

-12.11

5.34

Raw materials

-306.81

-367

-364.79

-431

As % of sales

65.42

67.5

63.33

65.76

Employee costs

-43.16

-50.63

-47.7

-52.56

As % of sales

9.2

9.31

8.28

8.01

Other costs

-60.68

-63.53

-69.32

-87.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.94

11.68

12.03

13.27

Operating profit

58.27

62.51

94.14

84.81

OPM

12.42

11.49

16.34

12.94

Depreciation

-10.56

-14.01

-15.36

-16.43

Interest expense

-15.63

-24.46

-52.18

-77.53

Other income

92.99

21.45

16.31

15.26

Profit before tax

125.07

45.48

42.91

6.1

Taxes

-29.16

-4.94

-18.49

-20.61

Tax rate

-23.31

-10.87

-43.1

-337.55

Minorities and other

2.7

0

0

0

Adj. profit

98.61

40.54

24.41

-14.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

98.61

40.54

24.41

-14.5

yoy growth (%)

143.23

66.07

-268.26

1,761.86

NPM

21.03

7.45

4.23

-2.21

