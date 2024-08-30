Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
468.94
543.68
575.97
655.41
yoy growth (%)
-13.74
-5.6
-12.11
5.34
Raw materials
-306.81
-367
-364.79
-431
As % of sales
65.42
67.5
63.33
65.76
Employee costs
-43.16
-50.63
-47.7
-52.56
As % of sales
9.2
9.31
8.28
8.01
Other costs
-60.68
-63.53
-69.32
-87.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.94
11.68
12.03
13.27
Operating profit
58.27
62.51
94.14
84.81
OPM
12.42
11.49
16.34
12.94
Depreciation
-10.56
-14.01
-15.36
-16.43
Interest expense
-15.63
-24.46
-52.18
-77.53
Other income
92.99
21.45
16.31
15.26
Profit before tax
125.07
45.48
42.91
6.1
Taxes
-29.16
-4.94
-18.49
-20.61
Tax rate
-23.31
-10.87
-43.1
-337.55
Minorities and other
2.7
0
0
0
Adj. profit
98.61
40.54
24.41
-14.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
98.61
40.54
24.41
-14.5
yoy growth (%)
143.23
66.07
-268.26
1,761.86
NPM
21.03
7.45
4.23
-2.21
